Sony has announced that from June 8 through June 18 the company will be discounting nearly all of its PlayStation related products. From the PlayStation 4 Pro gaming console to PlayStation VR Bundles, exclusive game titles, and even its PlayStation Plus subscription, there are some deals here you won't want to miss out on. After seeing success last year, the company decided to bring back its " Days of Play " promotion, which not only slashes some prices for you but also includes a new limited edition PlayStation 4.

This year, the limited-edition console features a Days of Play blue color with the iconic four PlayStation button symbols placed on the top in a gold color. It comes with a matching DualShock 4 controller, and will only be available during this limited promotion.

Hardware, software, and service subscription discounts will be available from Sony and a bunch of other retailers across the U.S. and Canada during this period. The Jet Black PS4 Pro will drop to $349.99 and PlayStation VR bundles will be starting at $199.99. All colors of the DualShock 4 controller will drop to $39.99, and some gaming titles, like Farpoint and The Inpatient, will be available for $14.99.

You'll be able to add another year to your PlayStation Plus subscription for $49.99 during this time period as well. If you haven't checked out PlayStation Vue, the company's streaming service, this will be a good time to do that. You'll be able to save $10 per month off the price of the Core Plan for the first two months, making it $34.99 a month instead of $44.99.

It's not immediately clear which retailers will have these price drops available, but as soon as the sale begins and we know more, we will be sure to let you know where you can get the best deals.