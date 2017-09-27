Sony's next-generation flagship will sport a bezel-less design.

Sony hasn't strayed from its OmniBalance design language for some time now, but it looks like that's finally about to change. On the sidelines of the launch of the Xperia XZ1, Sony India's managing director Kenichiro Hibi said that the company will introduce an "all-new design language" to better compete with 18:9 devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. To that effect, Sony's next-generation flagship will feature a bezel-less design.

In an interview with Indian Express, Hibi said:

We have deployed an omnibalance design as long as the X series continues to be available in the market. Also, we are planning to launch new generation of products and you can expect a complete new design from the devices.

With Sony unveiling the Xperia XZ1 at IFA last month, we'll likely have to wait until Mobile World Congress next year to see the company's first flagship with the new design aesthetic.

What would you like to see from Sony's upcoming phone? Share your thoughts in the comments below.