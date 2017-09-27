Sony's next-generation flagship will sport a bezel-less design.
Sony hasn't strayed from its OmniBalance design language for some time now, but it looks like that's finally about to change. On the sidelines of the launch of the Xperia XZ1, Sony India's managing director Kenichiro Hibi said that the company will introduce an "all-new design language" to better compete with 18:9 devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. To that effect, Sony's next-generation flagship will feature a bezel-less design.
In an interview with Indian Express, Hibi said:
We have deployed an omnibalance design as long as the X series continues to be available in the market. Also, we are planning to launch new generation of products and you can expect a complete new design from the devices.
With Sony unveiling the Xperia XZ1 at IFA last month, we'll likely have to wait until Mobile World Congress next year to see the company's first flagship with the new design aesthetic.
What would you like to see from Sony's upcoming phone? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Reader comments
Well, I do hope they change the atrocious naming convention. I don't really want them to radically change the design, OmniBalance is gorgeous (even if iterated a lot), and I really think it'll be the X all over again. Half-baked idea, not worthy replacing the perfection. And it may entail putting the fingerprint scanner in a different place, because they may want to sell some phones in US. OmniBalance with trimmed top/bottom bezels, that's what I'd love to see. And definitely no pseudo-bezelless stuff like Apple and Essential.
Just make the phones with slim bezels but with the same features as current phones and add the fingerprint sensor for the US model and price is competitively and I'll be interested. Also make the phone available everywhere at the same time. And have it compatible with all US carriers. Is it that difficult?
Bezeless design with the chin of Jay Leno. Let's see if they change it or not!
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES!
..I'm a bit excited about this lol.
I Love me some Sony phones (and tablets) but just couldn't return to them recently due to design. It's been like Apple hell with them.
Next gen Compact phone? 🤞
I've not had a Sony phone since the Z1 and would love another. The bezels don't even bother me just the lack of features that come with other phones and cost less than Sony's premium prices. I'd love them to get in the dual camera game and have an always on display. Those are pretty much must have features these days.