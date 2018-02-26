Sony knows how to tell a specs story, but it often lacks a compelling narrative for why someone would want to buy the phone in the first place. The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact don't change the narrative too much, but they're considerably better looking than any Xperia product before them — and having a usable fingerprint sensor can't hurt, either.

Category Xperia XZ2 Xperia XZ2 Compact
Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 5.7-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
18:9 aspect ratio		 5-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
18:9
Processor Snapdragon 845 64-bit
Adreno 630		 Snapdragon 845 64-bit
Adreno 630
Expandable microSD up to 400GB microSD up to 400GB
RAM 4GB 4GB
Rear Camera 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps FHD slow-mo, 4K HDR video		 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K HDR video
Front Camera 5MP f/2.2 23mm wide-angle 5MP f/2.2 23mm super wide-angle
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
Battery 3180mAh 2870mAh
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Qi wireless charging		 USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Sound Stereo S-Force front speakers Stereo S-Force front speakers
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 153 x 72 x 11.1mm 135 x 65 x 12.1mm
Weight 198 g 168 g
Network 1.2Gbps (Cat18 LTE) 800Mbps (Cat15 LTE)
Colors Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, Ash Pink White Silver, Black, Moss Green, Coral Pink