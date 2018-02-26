Sony knows how to tell a specs story, but it often lacks a compelling narrative for why someone would want to buy the phone in the first place. The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact don't change the narrative too much, but they're considerably better looking than any Xperia product before them — and having a usable fingerprint sensor can't hurt, either.
|Category
|Xperia XZ2
|Xperia XZ2 Compact
|Operating System
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|5.7-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
18:9 aspect ratio
|5-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
18:9
|Processor
|Snapdragon 845 64-bit
Adreno 630
|Snapdragon 845 64-bit
Adreno 630
|Expandable
|microSD up to 400GB
|microSD up to 400GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps FHD slow-mo, 4K HDR video
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K HDR video
|Front Camera
|5MP f/2.2 23mm wide-angle
|5MP f/2.2 23mm super wide-angle
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Battery
|3180mAh
|2870mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Qi wireless charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|Sound
|Stereo S-Force front speakers
|Stereo S-Force front speakers
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|153 x 72 x 11.1mm
|135 x 65 x 12.1mm
|Weight
|198 g
|168 g
|Network
|1.2Gbps (Cat18 LTE)
|800Mbps (Cat15 LTE)
|Colors
|Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, Ash Pink
|White Silver, Black, Moss Green, Coral Pink