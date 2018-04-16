We're over a month removed from the announcement of the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, which have just gone on sale in the U.S., but Sony has a third member of the lineup to launch now: the Xperia XZ2 Premium. The XZ2 Premium is mostly the same as the standard XZ2, aside from a handful of notable internal changes: the display is 4K resolution, HDR capable and moderately larger at 5.8 inches; and it has dual cameras on the back with a new sensor that has the highest ISO sensitivity of any mobile camera.

Sony's latest 4K HDR smartphone display tech is 30% brighter than the last version, which is a welcomed addition, though the situation of finding native 4K HDR content to play on your phone hasn't really improved. Of course you can shoot your own with the XZ2 Premium, and the software can up-scale other content, but how much better it looks and how great it is to warrant the battery hit of playing it back is still questionable.

Sony keeps improving its camera setup, but still won't add OIS.

The pair of cameras consists of a standard color sensor and a separate black-and-white sensor, which Sony says are both used to collect data and process into a single image. You can of course shoot with just the black-and-white sensor for striking greyscale shots, or use both cameras at once for an enhanced bokeh depth-of-field effect like so many other cameras offer today. Sony is also touting some pretty crazy ISO ratings for this camera pair, with up to ISO12800 for video and a bonkers ISO51200 for photos.

Now from Sony's announcement it isn't clear how it's deriving this number ... because it references using both cameras for real-time processing to achieve them, I'm skeptical as to whether each sensor is capable of that high ISO rating or it's the combination of the pair that do it. In either case, mobile camera sensors typically struggle at any sort of high ISO rating, and being that sensitive should improve low-light performance — and it better, because per Sony's release this phone still doesn't have OIS.

A nice set of spec bumps, but that also comes with a jump in price.

Sony's continuing the camera story with a different front-facing camera, a new 13MP (1/3.06" in size) sensor that promises better low-light shots than the 5MP unit on the other models. The slightly larger device also has a bump in battery capacity to 3540mAh, up over the XZ2's 3180mAh — we don't yet know what, if any, increased thickness is involved with that. It also has 6GB of RAM, which is expected on this expensive of a phone but not present on the regular XZ2.

The XZ2 Premium will come in just two colors, Chrome Black and Chrome Silver, which are both exclusive to the top-end model. Unfortunately at the time of writing, Sony hasn't even revealed photos of the XZ2 Premium.

You may be asking why Sony chose to wait this long to announce the third member of the XZ2 lineup, and it seems the answer is that it's not ready to ship. Sony is giving a loose launch time frame of "summer 2018," and isn't providing a price. The phone's predecessor, the XZ Premium, launched in late June last year for $799 ... though this year that's the price of the regular XZ2. We can expect the XZ2 Premium to reach or exceed $899, which is a whole lot to ask for relatively minimal upgrades over the standard XZ2.

