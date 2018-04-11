Sony's Xperia phones don't get much love here in the States, and depending on who you ask, that's either a shame or well-deserved. As such, you'll either feel indifferent or ecstatic to learn that the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on April 13.

These are the two Android phones that Sony showed off at MWC in February, and they're some of the most exciting entries we've seen with the Xperia line in years.

If you're interested in reserving either of the phones for yourself, Best Buy will begin pre-orders on April 13 with official sales following on April 20. Both the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be made available in local Best Buy Stores on May 6, with Amazon and "other participating U.S. retailers" following suit on May 20.

The Xperia XZ2 will set you back $799.99, whereas the smaller XZ2 Compact is going for $649.99.

