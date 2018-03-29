Sony's Xperia phones don't get much love here in the States, and depending on who you ask, that's either a shame or well-deserved. As such, you'll either feel indifferent or ecstatic to learn that the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are now both available for pre-order in the U.S.

These are the two Android phones that Sony showed off at MWC in February, and they're some of the most exciting entries we've seen with the Xperia line in years.

If you're interested in reserving either of the phones for yourself, B&H appears to be the only retailer that's taking pre-orders for the phones right now.

The Xperia XZ2 will set you back $799.99, whereas the smaller XZ2 Compact is going for $649.99. All color options are available, including Green, Black, Silver, and Pink. Shipping is free, but in regards to a release date, B&H simply states that the devices are "coming soon." Europe's official launch is scheduled for April 5, and assuming the U.S. follows shortly after, you shouldn't have to wait too terribly long before your new phone ships.

