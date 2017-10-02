We've seen it all before, yet our interest is still piqued.
Sony's Xperia XZ1 once again offers lustworthy design and hardware quality that focuses on style rather than ergonomics and screen-to-body ratios, and it absolutely works. With top-tier specs, the Android 8.0 software absolutely screams — and despite having a small battery, longevity is excellent. But for a $699 phone, the XZ1's 1080p screen is just average, and its camera still doesn't match the similarly priced competition.
The Good
- Unique design
- Great build quality
- Strong battery life
- Clean software and excellent performance
- Dual speakers
The Bad
- Average screen quality
- Poor screen to body ratio
- Camera quality doesn't match price
- Expensive for what you get
- No fingerprint sensor in the U.S.
The internals
Sony Xperia XZ1 Tech Specs
|Category
|Xperia XZ1
|Operating System
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|5.2-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandable
|microSD
|Rear Camera
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|Front Camera
|13MP f/2.0 22mm wide-angle
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
1Gbps (Cat16) LTE
|Battery
|2700mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Resistance
|IP68
|Dimensions
|148 x 73.4 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|155 g
|Colors
|Black, Warm Silver, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink
Standard Sony
Sony Xperia XZ1 Things you'll love
You can always pick a Sony phone out from a crowd. (Doubly so when you have a pink Sony phone, as I do here.) That opinionated, bold design is a big selling point of Sony phones, knowing that you have a phone that will get looks wherever you go — particularly in the U.S. where so few Sony phones are out there in the wild. Some may not like that, but I see it as a huge positive. I love how the Xperia XZ1 looks.
Good or bad, everyone has an opinion on Sony's design.
And the quality of its build matches the design. The metal body is sleek and just lightly textured, perfectly rounding up to the sides to meet the front glass. It's fantastic, and easy to manage even though it's perfectly flat across the back. This isn't the "Compact" model, but with a 5.2-inch display and at 155 grams it's much lighter and more comfortable to hold than the big slab that is the XZ Premium. Though of course the screen is much smaller than the competition, its overall size is roughly the same as the Galaxy S8 — that's "small" today.
The power button is perfectly situated for your thumb, and the volume rocker is easy to press. There's a dedicated camera button, if you like that sort of thing. There's a headphone jack(!), and even a pair of front-facing stereo speakers — which sound good, by the way, even if they aren't on the same level as the pseudo-stereo speakers of the HTC U11. The big bezels, while not necessarily in vogue at the moment, give you plenty of room to comfortably hold the phone in landscape for video.
Sony packs serious specs into what is a relatively small phone.
Sony backs up the XZ1's good looks with some great specs and performance. A Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with an SD card slot is a great base to work on, particularly when you consider it's pushing just 1080p resolution on the screen. You get all of the latest radios, including NFC placed properly on the back of the phone, and it's all wrapped up in IP68 water- and dust-resistance.
The specs interface wonderfully with Android 8.0 Oreo, which puts the XZ1 in some very exclusive company at the time of launch. The software absolutely flies in every single way. No hiccups, no lag, no stutters, no dropped frames or complains. It's not that I wasn't expecting exactly this, but actually using it and having a great time is always worth reporting on.
Android 8.0 Oreo flies with these specs, and battery life is great as well.
Sony's interface itself hasn't really changed much from Nougat to Oreo, as you'd expect, but that's just fine with me. A few of its apps could use a face lift, and its launcher (somehow) doesn't properly integrate with notification dots, but Sony continues to offer one of the least intrusive manufacturer software suites. You get all of the benefits of having Oreo underneath, which will suit you well now and in the future, and Sony always seems willing to follow Google's playbook — case in point being the Google Now feed in the default launcher.
Sony somehow continues to get ridiculous battery life out of phones with below-average battery capacities. The 2700mAh on tap in the XZ1 seems small, even by this screen size, yet I never had to worry about battery life. I ended my average 17-hour day off the charger with 30-40% left on the phone, even with 2-3 hours of "screen on" time. A heavier day with over 4 hours of screen on time still got me to bed before hitting Stamina Mode at 15% battery. It's long and consistent — that's awesome.
Not much to dislike
Sony Xperia XZ1 Things you'll hate
Some people just won't be able to deal with buying an expensive phone that doesn't give them a high amount of screen real estate per dollar. At $699 with a 5.2-inch screen, the Xperia XZ1 doesn't offer the same sort of value as a Galaxy S8+ at roughly the same price. Sony isn't even trying to play the "small bezel" game, and if that's what you want, you just need to look elsewhere.
The 'right' screen size is subjective, but the quality here is objectively not good enough.
But there are bigger concerns with the screen when it comes to its overall quality. The fact that it's 1920x1080 isn't a huge issue at this size, though you will notice the resolution from time to time when you get your face closer to the screen than usual. The bigger issue is that this is just an average LCD. It's both accurate and colorful when it needs to be, and viewing angles are fantastic, but it doesn't get particularly bright, which limits its usefulness in sunlight. It also doesn't get particularly dim, so it can be tough on your eyes late at night.
Once again making a comparison to Samsung's latest phones at the same price level ... the screen isn't in the same league. Or comparing directly to an LCD, like the HTC U11's, the XZ1 doesn't match it.
I have so many extra feelings on the XZ1's camera I actually wrote a whole separate article about what's improved. But here's the short(er) version: Sony has dramatically improved its image processing with the XZ1, to the point where you wonder what the heck it was thinking on previous phones. Rather than crush fine lines and details into a muddy mess, the XZ1 now lets far more of the detail come through so you get crisp, realistic photos.
More: The Sony Xperia XZ1's camera has pleasantly surprised me
It's Sony's best camera in years ... and it's still not matching the competition.
The camera is still begging to add OIS to improve its low light photos, and there are some areas where the XZ1 still doesn't meter properly and has to over-process dark areas. But those are more of fringe issues now, as Sony has upped its game to the point where walking out of the house with the XZ1 didn't feel like a massive downgrade from the other great cameras I have available to me. But alas, this is a $699 phone. Its camera altogether doesn't meet its price, notably still beaten overall by phones like the Galaxy S8, HTC U11, etc. — but this is Sony's best camera in several generations.
And of course, the anchor for this section is a few sentences addressing the fingerprint sensor. Mainly, you don't get one if you buy this phone in the U.S. Not because the hardware isn't there, but because of a legal situation keeping Sony from enabling it in the firmware. It's a ridiculous limitation, and we're tired of prattling on about it, but this issue alone will keep many people from buying the XZ1. Yes you can import a phone from the UK, or even flash UK firmware to a U.S. phone to get the sensor — but should you have to? No, Sony should just remedy whatever it got itself into that keeps the fingerprint sensor disabled on U.S. phones. It's insane that we're still talking about this today.
Listen to your heart
Sony Xperia XZ1 Should you buy it?
Once again, Sony has made a phone that appeals to your heart rather than your brain. Looking at it, holding it in your hands and using it every day, you'll love so many aspects of the Xperia XZ1. But then you realize what it costs and what you can get elsewhere ... and you may think better of that decision to spend $699 on this phone.
Sometimes you buy the phone that's objectively the best. Other times, you buy a Sony.
Sony's hardware is beautiful and unique, despite its unabashedly large screen bezels. The XZ1's build quality is top-notch, as are its internal specs. You get Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and it runs perfectly — and runs all day on a charge despite not having a large capacity battery to draw from.
But again, it's $699. And for that money, you're getting a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD that's just average. And a camera, while much improved from its predecessors, that doesn't match the competition in the same price range. And in the U.S., you're not even getting a fingerprint sensor. When you take in those downsides, it's a tough sell for the rational consumer. But then again, how often do we act completely rationally? Sometimes you have to listen to your heart. Sometimes, you buy a Sony phone.
Reader comments
Sony Xperia XZ1 review: Solid, opinionated, and lovably flawed
In Europe this costs 700€ (aprox. $821). Currently you can get a Galaxy S8 for 550€ ($645). Which will give you a superior AMOLED screen, a far better camera with OIS, wireless charging, VR capabilities and a 5.8" screen in a phone that is pretty much the same size (the S8 is 0.9mm taller).
And for 400€ you can get a G6 which is, again, only 0.9mm taller but has an even better dual-lens system (done right, ie. with a wide angle lens instead of a zoom or monochrome one) and a higher resolution screen.
At this point, Sony's failures are their own fault.
It's not like reviewers and consumers haven't been telling them every 6 months that they need to change their phones. They just don't listen.
Lacking an OLED display is the only deal breaker for me. Otherwise, Sony has the best phones out there. Out of all the phones I have had, the Sony ones have been the best in the last 4 years. Of course the AMOLED has always drawn me back to Samsung until the Axon 7 and Moto Z2 Play, now LG, Apple, and Google. I'm sure Sony will go OLED next year. With all the extras Samsung has, they're software experience still lacks fluidity and their devices spell fragility. I'd rather loose a couple of niche crowd features Samsung offers over Sony's bug free, lighting fast, premium experience. I also like the unique design language. When everyone else is drifting to the same look.
If this was $100 cheaper I would probably buy it. Happy to see a "small" phone with modern specs and great battery life.
Give it a month or 2, Sony prices drop really fast cause of their 6-month upgrade cycle.
Despite the bezels, this is probably the only flagship released this year that has a form factor that really appeals to me. My ideal screen size for a 16:9 phone is 5.2". If it's 18:9 then I like 5.5" but all we've seen in that range was the LG G6, which has terrible specs.
If it had a fp scanner in the US I would be tempted to get it when the price drops but alas. (I know I can flash UK firmware but I'd really rather not).
Why do you feel the LG G6 had "terrible specs?" According to many tech reviews it ran just as smooth as phones with a Snapdragon 835 Processor and had enough features to satisfy most. I agree with your statement about the Sony Xperia XZ1 having the ideal screen size. I have the Moto G5+ with a 5.2 inch screen and anything bigger would feel unwieldy in the hand.
Oops, that was a typo. I meant the Q6. Their smaller budget offering with a "bezel-less" display.
I actually considered the G6 despite it being taller than my preference, but the battery life seems hit or miss.
Ah Ok! Thanks for the clarification.
The problem is that the phone is physically way bigger than necessary because of the enormous bezels all around the display. It's poor from Sony. And I'm a huge fan of theirs but I cannot justify going for a phone looking like that in late 2017.
Hopefully at the next MWC we see something radically different from them, because the basis of their design philosophy is awesome. Also they need to move to QHD OLED.
Hey Andrew, thanks for the comprehensive review. Have you had a chance to play with the Compact version? I'm wondering how it stacks up compared to its bigger brother.
Not yet unfortunately. Hopefully soon!
This.
This review gives me some hope though since most of the specs are the same...
The price of this phone is now $50 cheaper.
https://www.amazon.com/Sony-Xperia-Factory-Unlocked-Phone/dp/B074P5FMG6?...
I’d take the Compact. Would actually like a smaller phone
the fudge is wrong with sony, cause they make dslr and mark it at the highest price, they do the same as they please on the phones too? wow sony, kiss my arsse.
If you ask me, they should replace the finger print scanner with an Iris Scanner, thus they won't have this issue anymore in the future.
No, they can just not make stupid exclusivity deals with other companies and then back out on deals.
The issue isn't the technology of a fingerprint sensor itself. The issue is making a deal about where they can use it and for how long. It could've happened with any other feature.
Wow, this reads like a good review of a Sony phone. The cons (bezel aside because I'm indifferent) are justifiable. This makes me very curious about the Compact version of this phone, and it also gives me hope.
In before the "You can enable the fingerprint reader if you..." comments!
Even though they look like the 70's version of what the future would look like, I still like the classy design language. Three cheers for being able to hold your phone while you use it. I watched the entire Guardians of the Galaxy 2 yesterday, and my only regret was the interruptions.
Why they keep making those phones at a high end price? It can't rival the high end, just mid end if anything
Because they're loosing money on their phone division. Slashing prices will make things worse when Chinese OEMs are already selling cheap. What's worse is that Samsung does a lot in-house, they have a massive distribution network, cutting edge foundry, huge phone sized display network, flash memory, etc that covers everything from refrigerators to 4k tvs. Sony has a great distribution network, great programming engineers, and cutting edge camera tech. But they have to buy everything else from Qualcomm, Samsung, and others who make smartphone components. Chinese smartphone makers are undercutting everyone because they have unlimited credit from State owned banks and far less overhead costs due to, lax government oversight and China's weak currency. Sony has none of those advantages. In fact, outside of Apples premium flagship $349 iPhone SE, no other Smartphone manufacturers outside of China offers budget priced, premium spec, Flagship phones on release if at all.
I got my wife and I Sony Z5s. Frankly, I'm never buying another Sony phone. The camera SUCKS! Cell phone reliability sucks. GPS sucks. Other than those things, the phone is alright.
Yeah that phone didn't age well.
The Sony Z3 was an awesome phone. The z5 was a real step back.
I have the Xperia XZ which is a great phone again. Sounds like the XZ1 is yet another improvement. Don't let the fact you got burnt by the z5 put you off the XZ1
Andrew, how's the volume of the speakers? I'd like to know before recommending this to someone. The XZ Premium had the same speaker layout, but volume was soft. That was a sore spot I remember from my last Sony phone: hitting the volume because you can't hear, and finding it's already at 100%.
Sony's speakers are never loud enough.
The speakers sound good, but aren't super loud. The U11 is much louder. Even the Galaxy S8's single speaker is louder — though it's tinny and shallow.
The XZ1's speakers are just loud enough for me, but I would prefer they were louder for sure. Even if it came at a little loss of quality at the highest levels.
I have one friend who always used a Sony phone owing to being a huge Sony fan in general.
She just upgraded to a Note 8 because the XZ1 is apparently boring and unimpressive... It suggests to me, tiny anecdotal sample that it is, that Sony really need to step things up if they want to retain the small market share they have.
As an owner of several Sony phones I had a good look around before buying the Xz1. The reasons? 1. Proper headphone socket with noise canceling earbuds available for only £30 2 The dedicated camera shutter button makes it fast and easy to capture a quick picture. 3 Battery life 4 Robust and waterproof.
I know people have their preferences but I'd take a smoother fast stockish experience over a pretty screen and stuttering function. Sorry, I just hate Samsung for their seemingly inability to optimize their phones. But, people seem to eat em up! Huh..
Andrew.. What's the hold up on a xz1 section in the forum? Haters? 😁
Hmm. Should be there. But I see it isn't. Look for it by the end of today :)