Sony has refreshed its main Xperia line with upgraded specs and a bunch of new camera features.
As Sony is wont to do — it's done it pretty much the same way since 2013 — it is giving its flagships a refresh during the IFA time period, and the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are impressive distillations of the company's XZ Premium into smaller, cheaper packages.
Like the XZ Premium, the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact focus on audio and camera capabilities, with support for plenty of modern codecs and unique camera tricks that will be sure to turn an eye.
Unfortunately, U.S. buyers still have to contend with a lack of a fingerprint sensor, so there's that.
|Category
|Xperia XZ1
|Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Operating System
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|5.2-inch 1080p LCD
Gorilla Glass 5
|4.6-inch 720p LCD
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
|Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB
|Expandable
|microSD card
|microSD
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|Front Camera
|13MP f/2.0 22mm wide-angle
|8MP f/2.4 18mm super wide-angle
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Battery
|2700mAh
|2700mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Dimensions
|148 x 73.4 x 7.4mm
|129 x 65 x 9.3mm
|Weight
|155g
|143g
|Network
|1Gbps (Cat16 LTE)
|800Mbps (Cat15 LTE)
|Colors
|Black. Warm Silver, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink
|White Silver, Black, Blue, Twilight Pink
|Price
|$699.99
|$599.99
Reader comments
Still no AMOLED, still no OIS, still no wireless charging.
Well done, Sony. I've been writing this since 2014.
AMOLED isn't better than LCD, it is a choice. Both have pros and cons.
What is Qnovo charging?
Marketing. It's supposed to be a charging technology that helps preserve the life of your battery by reducing the degradation caused by the daily charging of the phone. But in reality it's a completely unproven technology that, just like all other Sony marketing bullsh*t around their phones, is highly unlikely to actually work as advertised.
It learns your charging habits over time and charges your battery at full speed up to 90% and then slows down, finishing the charge at your predicted unplug time. This prevents overcharging and should help the battery age better
I find it interesting that the batteries are the same size, but nice to see that it isn't that much different between the two.