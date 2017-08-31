Sony has refreshed its main Xperia line with upgraded specs and a bunch of new camera features.

As Sony is wont to do — it's done it pretty much the same way since 2013 — it is giving its flagships a refresh during the IFA time period, and the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are impressive distillations of the company's XZ Premium into smaller, cheaper packages.

Like the XZ Premium, the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact focus on audio and camera capabilities, with support for plenty of modern codecs and unique camera tricks that will be sure to turn an eye.

Unfortunately, U.S. buyers still have to contend with a lack of a fingerprint sensor, so there's that.

Category Xperia XZ1 Xperia XZ1 Compact
Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 5.2-inch 1080p LCD
Gorilla Glass 5		 4.6-inch 720p LCD
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540		 Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
Storage 64GB 32GB
Expandable microSD card microSD
RAM 4GB 4GB
Rear Camera 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video		 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
Front Camera 13MP f/2.0 22mm wide-angle 8MP f/2.4 18mm super wide-angle
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
Battery 2700mAh 2700mAh
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging		 USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Security Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.) Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
Dimensions 148 x 73.4 x 7.4mm 129 x 65 x 9.3mm
Weight 155g 143g
Network 1Gbps (Cat16 LTE) 800Mbps (Cat15 LTE)
Colors Black. Warm Silver, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink White Silver, Black, Blue, Twilight Pink
Price $699.99 $599.99