Sony has refreshed its main Xperia line with upgraded specs and a bunch of new camera features.

As Sony is wont to do — it's done it pretty much the same way since 2013 — it is giving its flagships a refresh during the IFA time period, and the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are impressive distillations of the company's XZ Premium into smaller, cheaper packages.

Like the XZ Premium, the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact focus on audio and camera capabilities, with support for plenty of modern codecs and unique camera tricks that will be sure to turn an eye.

Unfortunately, U.S. buyers still have to contend with a lack of a fingerprint sensor, so there's that.