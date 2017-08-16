Sony's next flagship looks very similar to the Xperia XZ.

Sony has a tendency to stick with one design for its flagships as long as it can. 2015's Xperia Z4 had imperceptible differences compared to 2013's Xperia Z. Sony tweaked its design language with the newer XZ series, and it looks like that design will carry forward.

@OnLeaks and Comapreaja have shared images of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ1, the sequel to the Xperia XZ. The device is said to have a 5.2-inch display, though there is no mention of the resolution. The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Android 8.0 with Sony's minimal customizations, a 19-megapixel rear camera able to record at 4K, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The Xperia XZ debuted with flagship-level specs at the end of 2016, so this will make for a nice sequel. Here is a gallery of the leaked images:

