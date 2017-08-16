Sony's next flagship looks very similar to the Xperia XZ.
Sony has a tendency to stick with one design for its flagships as long as it can. 2015's Xperia Z4 had imperceptible differences compared to 2013's Xperia Z. Sony tweaked its design language with the newer XZ series, and it looks like that design will carry forward.
@OnLeaks and Comapreaja have shared images of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ1, the sequel to the Xperia XZ. The device is said to have a 5.2-inch display, though there is no mention of the resolution. The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Android 8.0 with Sony's minimal customizations, a 19-megapixel rear camera able to record at 4K, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The Xperia XZ debuted with flagship-level specs at the end of 2016, so this will make for a nice sequel. Here is a gallery of the leaked images:
Are you interested in the Sony Xperia XZ1? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Sony Xperia XZ1 leaks, looks remarkably like the current XZ
Long list of complaints about bezels in 3, 2, 1......
Yeah, the complaints to phone with large bezels is very tiring to see at this point. I mean c'mon, they already have Samsung, LG an others switching to puny bezels so at least leave the manufacturers who does thing differently alone as there are people who still prefer this looks(myself included) and wants some place to hold their phone.
Bezeltastic.
Man, I love the way Sony phones look. But this damn this is going to be too expensive for anyone in the US to seriously consider it and we all know it.
What phone isn't expensive? GS8, HTC U11, Pixel, Moto Z, Iphone, Essential phone.
Everyone in Sony's design department needs to be fired.
It's retro, get with the program.
Agree, same form factor for like 8 years in a row! all of Sony's phones look the same.
Hmm... can't quite put my finger on why Sony is irrelevant in the smartphone space...
Compact with an 835 please..
Rumored XZ1 Compact coming soon.