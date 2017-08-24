2017 specs, 2013 design.
Sony's been putting out big, bezelly, monolithic smartphones for almost five years, and even in the age of the Essential Phone and Galaxy Note 8 it's showing no sign of stopping.
The company's upcoming handset, the Xperia XZ1, will purportedly break cover next week in Berlin, but Roland Quandt of WinFuture has already revealed the handset in all its underwhelming glory. Essentially, this is the same Sony design we've been seeing since the original Xperia Z, a phone launched in January 2013, with another round of incremental spec upgrades.
Sony Xperia XZ1 pic.twitter.com/ymb3KpFTF6— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 23, 2017
Sony Xperia XZ1 pic.twitter.com/2MWjOgV5Et— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 23, 2017
On the inside, the XZ1 is rumored to pack the same internals as the XZ Premium, namely a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and 19-megapixel with slow-mo video capabilities, only in a smaller 5.2-inch form factor.
More interestingly, showcased in today's leak are: ample bezels, an ample camera hump, and a parrot on the screen. The bird appears to be an eclectus parrot, but we'll have to wait for the official unveiling for confirmation of this.
Sony's new phone, and parrot, are set to debut on August 31 ahead of IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Any bets on whether it'll finally be able to ship a fingerprint scanner in the U.S. this time?
(Sony, not the parrot.)
Reader comments
Well other than the rumored Pixel 2017, this will be the only 5.2" 2017 flagship. Might be a selling point there.
Maybe state side, Nokia and some of the other companies have similar sized phones sold elsewhere.
Just because Samsung went without bezels, doesn't mean everybody needs to follow in their foot steps. I'm sure this phone will be great. As is the HTC U11
Why does Sony even bother anymore? They don't even try to do anything different. They're phones looks EXACTLY alike and are only different in size. It's sad to see that this is what Sony has become, since they actually used to be one of the few manufacturers to have really unique looking devices. Wouldn't it just be better for them to shut down their mobile division? I doubt they make enough sales to even make a profit on so many different models.
I have to agree. When I got the Z1 Compact back in 2014, it was a rare waterproof phone with a 20 MP camera. These days, Sony stands out for not having a fingerprint scanner for US sales.
Looks the same as their 2014 phones, even Apple redesigns their phone occasionally lol.