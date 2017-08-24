2017 specs, 2013 design.

Sony's been putting out big, bezelly, monolithic smartphones for almost five years, and even in the age of the Essential Phone and Galaxy Note 8 it's showing no sign of stopping.

The company's upcoming handset, the Xperia XZ1, will purportedly break cover next week in Berlin, but Roland Quandt of WinFuture has already revealed the handset in all its underwhelming glory. Essentially, this is the same Sony design we've been seeing since the original Xperia Z, a phone launched in January 2013, with another round of incremental spec upgrades.

Sony Xperia XZ1 pic.twitter.com/ymb3KpFTF6 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 23, 2017

Sony Xperia XZ1 pic.twitter.com/2MWjOgV5Et — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 23, 2017

On the inside, the XZ1 is rumored to pack the same internals as the XZ Premium, namely a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and 19-megapixel with slow-mo video capabilities, only in a smaller 5.2-inch form factor.

More interestingly, showcased in today's leak are: ample bezels, an ample camera hump, and a parrot on the screen. The bird appears to be an eclectus parrot, but we'll have to wait for the official unveiling for confirmation of this.

Sony's new phone, and parrot, are set to debut on August 31 ahead of IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Any bets on whether it'll finally be able to ship a fingerprint scanner in the U.S. this time?

(Sony, not the parrot.)

