The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has a 4.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 835 processor, Android Oreo, and costs $600.

When you think of 2017 flagships, devices like the LG V30, Galaxy Note 8, and iPhone X are likely the first to come to mind. These big, bezel-less beasts are quite intriguing, and are the future. But for those of us that just want to be able to use a phone with one hand again, Sony has the answer in the form of the Xperia XZ1 Compact that just went live for preorders.

Sony announced the Xperia XZ1 Compact back at IFA 2017 alongside the larger XZ1, and while it may look considerably dated compared to other flagships we've seen so far this year, the XZ1 Compact certainly differentiates itself with a 4.6-inch screen that's decidedly tiny by today's industry standards.

You're only getting a resolution of 1280 x 720 with that display, but for something this small, the HD resolution should be more than adequate. The main camera on the back is a 19MP sensor with Sony's new 3D scanning technology, and on the front, you'll find a 13MP selfie camera that can make use of a display flash for brightening up your shots.

Other specs for the XZ1 Compact include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box. Unfortunately, there's still no fingerprint sensor on the side in the U.S. — you'll have to import an international model for one of those.

The XZ1 Compact is compatible for use on all GSM networks in the United States (AT&T, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, etc.), but since no carriers will actually be carrying the phone, you'll need to pay the full $599.99 asking price outright. The phone is, however, optimized for T-Mobile VoLTE and VoWiFi.

Preorders are available now, with shipments expected to go out starting on October 4.

