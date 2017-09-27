The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has a 4.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 835 processor, Android Oreo, and costs $600.
When you think of 2017 flagships, devices like the LG V30, Galaxy Note 8, and iPhone X are likely the first to come to mind. These big, bezel-less beasts are quite intriguing, and are the future. But for those of us that just want to be able to use a phone with one hand again, Sony has the answer in the form of the Xperia XZ1 Compact that just went live for preorders.
Sony announced the Xperia XZ1 Compact back at IFA 2017 alongside the larger XZ1, and while it may look considerably dated compared to other flagships we've seen so far this year, the XZ1 Compact certainly differentiates itself with a 4.6-inch screen that's decidedly tiny by today's industry standards.
You're only getting a resolution of 1280 x 720 with that display, but for something this small, the HD resolution should be more than adequate. The main camera on the back is a 19MP sensor with Sony's new 3D scanning technology, and on the front, you'll find a 13MP selfie camera that can make use of a display flash for brightening up your shots.
Other specs for the XZ1 Compact include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box. Unfortunately, there's still no fingerprint sensor on the side in the U.S. — you'll have to import an international model for one of those.
The XZ1 Compact is compatible for use on all GSM networks in the United States (AT&T, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, etc.), but since no carriers will actually be carrying the phone, you'll need to pay the full $599.99 asking price outright. The phone is, however, optimized for T-Mobile VoLTE and VoWiFi.
Preorders are available now, with shipments expected to go out starting on October 4.
Reader comments
The 835 must just scream on that thing, with so few pixels to push.
The few reviews that I have watched have said that battery life is excellent on this,
By the combination of the efficient 835, the small screen, and relatively few pixels, it seems like the XZ1 Compact is a beast on battery life, as well!
So conflicted.. My ideal phone but is the camera going to be enough for me is the question. Otherwise, performance would be great, as is battery life...
Why are you showing the non-compact variant in the pics? And no matter how often everyone says this but no, HD isn't enough for a 4.6 inch screen. Especially on high brightness settings the pixels can be really obvious. If this phone had a FHD screen i might have upgraded from my x compact, but like this there isn't enough of an upgrade to justify the cost.
Tell Apple: The Sony compacts are very slightly smaller than iPhones (4.6 versus 4.7 inch) and the resolution is little different ( 4% less in both directions, presumably because Android's preferred scaling aligns to TV screens, i.e. 720, 1080, 1440 rather than 750 and so on). Apple sell quite a lot of iPhones, I believe.
I've just gone back to a Sony compact from a 5.5 inch 1440px screen. Resolution is not a problem, convenience is a big benefit.
I'm not saying the compacts don't come with their own benefits. I would just like to point out that there are people who are bothered by sub 400 ppi resolutions, be they iPhones or Sonys. I do come from 1440p screens as and while I'm happy with my compact, i do miss the clarity and detail of a high ppi screen.
Tell 'em to make a CDMA version then I'll pay attention. Can't take a manufacturer seriously unless they make a phone everyone can buy.
What you shouldn't take seriously is a carrier that uses a standard that NO ONE ELSE IN THE WORLD uses.
If you want to use a carrier that uses an outdated tech - CDMA - network, then you have to learn to live with their offering. Otherwise, Sony is under no obligation to waste money producing a special version of a phone to be used in one carrier, in one country in the entire world. Neither is Sony nor is any other OEM ;)
CDMA is dying, and is slowly being replaced. The issue is that Verizon, Spirit, and a number of smaller, regional carriers still use it. When you live in a more rural area, often that is the only game in town. For myself, if there was a practical, non-CDMA carrier in my area, I would be there in a heartbeat. Until that day comes, I watch for unlocked, CDMA compatible phones.