The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has leaked, showing a compact phone with a lot to offer.
Yesterday, we showed off images of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ1. As Sony has done for the last few years, that phone looks to use the same design as the current Xperia XZ. Today, we have images and specifications for the new Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, thanks to @Onleaks and 91Mobiles.
The device uses the same design language carried over from last year, including the side mounted fingerprint sensor that probably won't work in the U.S. According to 91Mobiles, the device will feature a 4.6-inch screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and a 2,600 mAh battery. For those that want a super powerful phone in a small chassis, this may be perfect for you. For comparison's sake, Sony's last compact device used a midrange Snapdragon 650 processor paired with 3GB of RAM with a 2,700 mAh battery. That device was announced at IFA 2016, so we could see this year's compact phone announced at IFA 2017 in two weeks.
Glad that there's a small phone coming out from them again. This is probably going to be flagship priced but having the option is awesome. Hopefully it will be better than the X Compact.
Now if only Sony would add f*cking OIS to the camera (I've given up on wishing the post-processing doesn't suck) and an AMOLED display...
This phone can't be as thick as it looks in these pictures, can it?
Nice phone. I'd love to see Sony re-enter good relations with US carriers for availability and support, along with an OOB functional FPS in the US.
My current Compact X works well except the fingerprint sensor. I may take a deeper look at the new XZ Compact but the battery is smaller and with a higher resolution screen this will probably drain the battery real quick.
My current compact X I get 1.5 to 2 days normal usage not too shabby.
I wish Sony could get onboard with T-mobile's wifi calling. I'd buy this in a heartbeat. I wish this was the Pixel 2.