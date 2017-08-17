The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has leaked, showing a compact phone with a lot to offer.

Yesterday, we showed off images of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ1. As Sony has done for the last few years, that phone looks to use the same design as the current Xperia XZ. Today, we have images and specifications for the new Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, thanks to @Onleaks and 91Mobiles.

The device uses the same design language carried over from last year, including the side mounted fingerprint sensor that probably won't work in the U.S. According to 91Mobiles, the device will feature a 4.6-inch screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and a 2,600 mAh battery. For those that want a super powerful phone in a small chassis, this may be perfect for you. For comparison's sake, Sony's last compact device used a midrange Snapdragon 650 processor paired with 3GB of RAM with a 2,700 mAh battery. That device was announced at IFA 2016, so we could see this year's compact phone announced at IFA 2017 in two weeks.

Here is a gallery of images:

Would you be interested in a Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact? Let us know down below!

Learn more about the Sony Xperia X series!