Fingerprint sensor in tow, the Xperia XZ1 is coming to Canada.

It's Sony's best phone ever, and even without a fingerprint sensor earned a recommendation from our own Andrew Martonik — despite its $699 price.

Now we're hearing that Sony's 5.2-inch flagship is coming to Canada on October 26 through carriers Bell and Freedom Mobile. Pricing and availability will be shared at a later date, but given its near-$700 U.S. price tag it's safe to say it will approach $1000 Canadian, or $400-$500 on contract.

What's nice is that the phone has a working side fingerprint sensor to go along with its Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, and 19MP rear camera that's capable of capturing some amazing photos. The phone also comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

At this point, there's no word on whether the smaller Xperia XZ1 Compact will make its way to Canada, but it's currently up for pre-order in the U.S. if you want one starting October 4.

Sony Xperia XZ1 review: Sold, opinionated, and lovably flawed