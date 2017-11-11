Sony's late 2017 flagships come with a familiar design, the latest internals and completely up-to-date software.

For 2017, Sony has decided to stick with its classic design, while making meaningful improvements on the inside. This is everything you need to know about the Xperia XZ1 and its kid brother, the XZ1 Compact!

We've had the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact in-house for the past few months, and we have a review chocked full of the good things and not-so-good things for these phones. The only differences between the two models are the physical size of the phone, screen and battery, and the price, so almost everything we said about the larger phone will carry over to the smaller version.

The design is classic Sony

If you've used a Sony phone since 2013, you'll be intimately familiar with the design of Sony's latest phones. While it's true there are only so many ways to make a glass slab, Sony's external design language is starting look dated, especially next to more minimalist competitors. That may be changing soon though, with Sony India's managing director Kenichiro Kibi stating the company will introduce an "all-new design language" soon.

The specs

There aren't too many surprises for these phones, given that they are flagships released in late 2017. Sony still isn't enabling the fingerprint sensor for the U.S. version of these phones, which is just ridiculous at this point.

Category Xperia XZ1 Xperia XZ1 Compact Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display 5.2-inch LCD, 1920x1080

Gorilla Glass 5 4.6-inch LCD, 1280x720

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Snapdragon 835 64-bit

Adreno 540 Snapdragon 835 64-bit

Adreno 540 Storage 64GB 32GB Expandable microSD microSD RAM 4GB 4GB Rear Camera 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF

960 fps slow-mo, 4K video 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF

960 fps slow-mo, 4K video Front Camera 13MP f/2.0 22mm wide-angle 8MP f/2.4 18mm super wide-angle Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS Battery 2700mAh 2700mAh Charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0

Qnovo Adaptive Charging USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0

Qnovo Adaptive Charging Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.) Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.) Dimensions 148 x 73.4 x 7.4 mm 129 x 65 x 9.3 mm Weight 155 g 143 g Network 1Gbps (Cat16 LTE) 800Mbps (Cat15 LTE) Colors Black, Warm Silver, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink White, Silver, Black, Blue, Twilight Pink

The camera is surprisingly good

Sony has long supplied the camera hardware for other manufacturers, but when it came to photos from its own cameras...the less said the better. That's finally changed with the XZ1 line: Sony has made notable improvements to its post-processing algorithms, resulting in photos that look much better than those from previous Sony smartphones. Pictures are still not quite as good as those from other smartphones in this price range, but they're certainly a step in the right direction.

It's shipping with Oreo

It typically takes a while after a new Android release for new phones to begin using the latest version of the software, but not so with the XZ1 line: Sony is shipping the phones with Android 8.0 Oreo.

In Canada, it comes with a fingerprint sensor

The Xperia XZ1 is a great phone let down by lack of access to the all-important fingerprint sensor. But in Canada, where it's sold at Bell and Freedom Mobile, users get the whole package. As a result, there's nothing standing in the way of the Xperia XZ1 being one of the best phones of the year so far.

Except all of the competition.

