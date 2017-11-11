Sony's late 2017 flagships come with a familiar design, the latest internals and completely up-to-date software.
For 2017, Sony has decided to stick with its classic design, while making meaningful improvements on the inside. This is everything you need to know about the Xperia XZ1 and its kid brother, the XZ1 Compact!
We've had the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact in-house for the past few months, and we have a review chocked full of the good things and not-so-good things for these phones. The only differences between the two models are the physical size of the phone, screen and battery, and the price, so almost everything we said about the larger phone will carry over to the smaller version.
The design is classic Sony
If you've used a Sony phone since 2013, you'll be intimately familiar with the design of Sony's latest phones. While it's true there are only so many ways to make a glass slab, Sony's external design language is starting look dated, especially next to more minimalist competitors. That may be changing soon though, with Sony India's managing director Kenichiro Kibi stating the company will introduce an "all-new design language" soon.
The specs
There aren't too many surprises for these phones, given that they are flagships released in late 2017. Sony still isn't enabling the fingerprint sensor for the U.S. version of these phones, which is just ridiculous at this point.
|Category
|Xperia XZ1
|Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Operating System
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|5.2-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
|4.6-inch LCD, 1280x720
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
|Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB
|Expandable
|microSD
|microSD
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|Front Camera
|13MP f/2.0 22mm wide-angle
|8MP f/2.4 18mm super wide-angle
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Battery
|2700mAh
|2700mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Dimensions
|148 x 73.4 x 7.4 mm
|129 x 65 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|155 g
|143 g
|Network
|1Gbps (Cat16 LTE)
|800Mbps (Cat15 LTE)
|Colors
|Black, Warm Silver, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink
|White, Silver, Black, Blue, Twilight Pink
The camera is surprisingly good
Sony has long supplied the camera hardware for other manufacturers, but when it came to photos from its own cameras...the less said the better. That's finally changed with the XZ1 line: Sony has made notable improvements to its post-processing algorithms, resulting in photos that look much better than those from previous Sony smartphones. Pictures are still not quite as good as those from other smartphones in this price range, but they're certainly a step in the right direction.
It's shipping with Oreo
It typically takes a while after a new Android release for new phones to begin using the latest version of the software, but not so with the XZ1 line: Sony is shipping the phones with Android 8.0 Oreo.
In Canada, it comes with a fingerprint sensor
The Xperia XZ1 is a great phone let down by lack of access to the all-important fingerprint sensor. But in Canada, where it's sold at Bell and Freedom Mobile, users get the whole package. As a result, there's nothing standing in the way of the Xperia XZ1 being one of the best phones of the year so far.
Except all of the competition.
Reader comments
Wish this was an option for Verizon. The XZ1 looks like a great device.
Just played with one at Best Buy and I definitely wish it worked on Verizon.
I have the xz premium in the UK and I have to say I've been very impressed with it and the latest os update adding in the camera charges makes the device even better for me the underrated phone of 2017
How's the camera now?
I really liked my Sony Xperia XZ premium, apart from the terrible camera distortion.
Unfortunately I sold my XZ, but really was a nice phone, well built and fluid software and great battery life, let down by its terrible camera. Was the worst camera I ever had on a phone.
I wonder why the compact only have 32gb of internal storage, 64gb would be pretty nice. And I still love Sony's design whatever you fashion guru thinks of it
I also love Sony's no apologies ultra-minimalist design. The build is almost always top-notch. And finally they're focusing on giving their own cameras the same performance they've offered to other manufacturers.
Now someone in marketing do their job and get Xperias available to US providers, preferably VZW.
How are the dual speakers?
The xz premium speakers are now very loud with the latest update so ide expect these two to be the same
Love Sony Android software on these phones. Hate the design. Fingers crossed for 2018!
I do like my x compact. The performance and the battery are amazing! The size as well. Holding a 5.5 inch screen phone now feels really weird and unwieldy to me. The xz1 is just not different enough to make me upgrade though. I would love a phone like the x compact with better camera, less bezel (same screen size though!) and FHD screen. I'm very curious about this new design language!
Battery size is the same for both devices?? Insane. The S8 Active battery is a beast. 4k...