The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will soon be available unlocked in Canada.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium has already been available for a few months to American and European consumers, to mixed reviews. Now, Sony has announced that the flagship will soon be available to Canadian consumers as well.

Sony's Canadian site has the device listed as coming soon, and the company shared that it would be available from Amazon.ca beginning in early September. From Sony:

Sony Mobile Communications ("Sony Mobile") today announced that Xperia XZ Premium will be coming to Canada and available for purchase unlocked on Amazon.ca beginning in early September 2017 with suggested retail pricing available at the time of retail launch.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium specs

The Canadian product page for the XZ premium notes the fingerprint sensor will be functional on the device, meaning it does not face the same restrictions the American version does, but in a statement to MobileSyrup the company claims it will be disabled, likely because the distributor is merely reselling unlocked U.S. stock, as there is no technological reason why it would be disabled in Canada.

Of course, not having a carrier behind it will ensure the phone is quite expensive — it's $799 USD, so expect a Canadian dollar MSRP close to $1000 — but it does offer a 4K HDR display and 960fps slo-mo, which is something.

Looking forward to the Xperia XZ Premium? Let us know down below!