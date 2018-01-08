Caveats are gone, so let's start looking at Sony's phones again.
Putting aside Sony's struggles with flagship phones in the U.S., the company has quietly picked up solid sales of its mid-range devices, with notable standouts like the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra in 2017. It stands to reason that a refresh would be in the works, and so we have the appropriately named Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra at CES 2018.
Alongside having the distinguished position of marking the return of fingerprint sensors in U.S. Sony phones, the XA2 and XA2 Ultra also show that Sony's willing to change its long-held positions on other parts of its phone designs as well. This is a good thing.
At a glance, the XA2 and XA2 Ultra are unmistakably Sony phones. The symmetrical design, large bezels, lightly textured metal and bright colors are hallmarks of its phones, even at sub-$400 price points. Pick either phone up, and it feels fantastic, befitting a much higher price. The smaller XA2 in particular, with its 5.2-inch screen, sits in the hand really well and doesn't have the overwhelming weight of the 6-inch XA2 Ultra. Both of the displays, despite being standard 1920x1080 resolution LCDs look wonderful with good colors and viewing angles.
But there are subtle changes all around that show you they're definitely new. The fingerprint sensor, of course, is a giveaway. But the backs also now have a subtle curve to them rather than being perfectly flat, which you immediately notice in your hand. The side bezels have shrunken down to the same size you find on any modern Android phone. Yes the top and bottom bezels are still quite large, but trust me even they're a tad smaller than before — and with 16:9 displays, the phones aren't very tall. The NFC is in a reasonable place, right under the camera on the back. The XA2, with its relatively small size, has a very big 3300mAh battery.
With all of those design changes, Sony is continuing to get the basics right as well. Big batteries (3300 and 3580mAh) pair up with 1080p screens and a solid Snapdragon 630, which is a recipe for fantastic battery life. The phones have Android 8.0 Oreo and the January 1 security patch out of the box, alongside a simple and unoffensive set of visual customizations. They charge over USB-C in a normal place (centered on the bottom) and have 3.5 mm headphone jacks on the top.
These are all little fixes and improvements that add up to relieving longstanding pain points with Sony phones. And at the same time, it feels like they've lost a little bit of their charm and quirkiness that made Sony phones somehow desirable even though they weren't practical. But looking at the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra, that's just fine. Because they're just ... good phones, without any caveats.
And remember that these are just Sony's first mid-range phones of 2018. They're expected to debut under $400, and will be sold unlocked in the U.S. Provided Sony takes these same fresh philosophies and steps up another level with its flagships, we could be looking at a year where Sony phones are at least back in the conversation in the U.S., rather than just an opportunity to crack a joke about its numerous missteps. Bring it on, I say.
Reader comments
Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra hands-on: No more quirks, these are just good phones
Nice hands-on! I'm pretty sure I want to try the XA2. I'm pumped to finally have a smaller phone that could be a nice feel and a good balance of performance.
It impresses me that it is shorter than the first Pixel and Pixel 2 and has a better screen to body ratio over those 2 and also the Honor 8.
You know what? I like bezels.
I like these bezels. Not bad at all really.
I really hope the XZ line has the fingerprint sensor figured out. One of them may be my next phone due to Sony using rectangle IPS 16:9 displays (not curved, no rounded corners and no screen burn-in issues). Not to mention they continue to include a 3.5mm jack.
It really depends on what Google does with the Pixel 3. (I'll be upgrading from the OG Pixel)
And along with that headphone jack comes excellent audio processing.
i'm really liking the XZ Premium
+1. My XZP is one of my all time favorite phones.
I'm pretty impressed with the XA2. Hopefully it doesn't get a big price hike compared to last gen.
Do they support T-Mobile wifi calling? I know the XZ1 Compact does but so far it's the only Sony unlocked phone that does.
I rather a phone not have a fingerprint scanner than having one on the back. Because the uselessness will be the same but at least the price is smaller.
I really hope Sony doesn't move it from the good place - the side - to the sh*t place - the back - on their flagships just because of 'murica.
As for the rest of the phones...meh. It's the same old same old. It may be news to Americans but to the rest of the world these phones will go unnoticed pretty much like the rest of the Xperia line for the past few years.
I ... uh ... man. Way to look this gift horse in the mouth.
ignore it. it hates everything. there is no pleasing it.
Never had a Sony phone. Might be the time to give it a go.
Nice. I will grab one just for fun now that it has a fps. nice looking phones.
I think the back of this phone is beautifully crafted but I got to say I really don't like how squared off the front looks. And those bezels, don't get me started.
That awkward moment when bezels actually sits fine with you.
Tbh, Sony started getting my attention again with the XZP last year so I'm interested to see what's the XZ line like this year.
Don't mind the FPS location too much but I will miss the side placement (been used to the international versions). I'm curious on how well Sony does software updates in the future.
But will the fingerprint sensor be enabled in the U.S.?