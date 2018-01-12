Prices start at $249 for the L2 and go up to $449 for the XA2 Ultra.

One of the biggest smartphone announcements of CES 2018 came from Sony in the form of the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, and L2. All three of these are mid-range handsets with pretty typical specifications, but this is the first time in years that Sony has announced phones in the United States with working fingerprint sensors.

Sony previously said that these phones would be available at some point in February, but pre-orders have already gone live in the United States at Best Buy and the United Kingdom through Clove.

Along with the working fingerprint sensors, you'll find a pretty standard array of mid-range specs. The XA2 and XA2 Ultra are the more powerful of the bunch, and each comes with a Snapdragon 630 processor, 1920 x 1080 display, and 23MP rear-facing camera. The XA2 has a 3,300 mAh battery, but the XA2 Ultra kicks things up to 3,580 mAh.

With the Xperia L2, you're getting a lower-res 1280 x 720 display, MediaTek MT6737T processor, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

The Xperia XA2 Ultra is the most expensive of the bunch at $449, the XA2 comes in at $349, and the L2 costs (you guessed it) $249.

See at Best Buy