Hey look, Sony's taking things seriously in the U.S.

Sony's taking to CES 2018 to launch three new mid-range phones: the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2. They look like fine phones. They have solid specs for mid-range devices and a few neat features.

But let me tell you the important part up front: all three have fingerprint sensors in the U.S. They're interestingly rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, rather than the side-mounted power button variety Sony has used for years. And yes, they're actually enabled right out of the box here in the States. No importing, no hacking, nothing. Finally, our long national nightmare is over.

Okay, breathe. It's really happening. We have a Sony phone in the U.S. with a working fingerprint sensor. It's not a dream. Let's move on to the phones themselves.

These are totally expected and standard mid-range phones. The fingerprint sensor is what really matters here.

These three phones are refreshes of the existing Sony mid-range lineup. The XA2 and super-sized XA2 Ultra are understandably built on a similar platform — they run on a Snapdragon 630 processor with a 1920x1080 display, the same 23MP rear camera and supporting specs. The XA2 Ultra is larger, with a 6-inch display and corresponding 3580mAh battery compared to the 5.2-inch and 3300mAh of the XA2. For its extra size the XA2 Ultra adds a secondary front-facing camera with OIS, above and beyond the 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera found on both, and also bumps up to 4GB of RAM from 3GB.

That's right, the XA2 Ultra has two front-facing cameras, and one even has OIS. Despite the fact that the rear camera doesn't have OIS. Who knows.

Sitting well below those two is the Xperia L2, with its 5.5-inch 1280x720 display, quad-core processor (the brand is unknown, but likely MediaTek), 3GB of RAM and sizable 3300mAh battery. It takes a big step down in terms of camera, with a basic 13MP shooter on the back and 8MP wide-angle on the front. The goal here, as is the case with Sony's low-end range, is to bring that unmistakeable Sony design language down to an affordable price by skimping on the specs — for a point of reference, the current Xperia L1 is just $180. The downside? You're getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board, whereas the others launch on Oreo as you'd expect in early 2018.

All three phones will come to the U.S. as single-SIM models in February, but pricing hasn't been announced just yet. The XA2 Ultra in particular has a shot at being pretty popular if the pricing is right, as Sony has seen surprisingly good sales of its large mid-range phones — like the XA1 Ultra at $379 — in the U.S. previously. But what really matters here is that we can expect Sony's upcoming flagships for 2018 to also have fingerprint sensors, which will finally remove the longstanding caveat that has applied every time we talk about its phones here.

