Despite being released well over a year ago, the Android space has yet to get a true alternative to Apple AirPods. Sony's the latest company throwing its hat in this ring with the Xperia Ear Duo , and we now know they'll officially launch on May 25.

Although the truly wire-free design isn't necessarily new anymore, Sony's approaching this form factor a bit differently than we've seen from other brands. The Ear Duo hooks underneath your ear rather than just hanging out of it and this allows for a more ergonomic design and the ability to still easily hear the world around you.

Other useful features include volume levels that automatically adjust based on ambient noise in your environment, head gestures, Google Assistant and Siri support, 4 hours of playback with 3 full recharges in the included charging case, and just 7 minutes of charging will get you 1 hour of use.

Sony's trying a lot of cool things with the Xperia Ear Duo, but that also results in a very steep price. If you want to secure a pair for yourself, you'll need to hand over $279.99 – $120 more than AirPods.

If you're interested, you can place your pre-orders on Amazon right now and get the Ear Duo in Black or Gold.

See at Amazon