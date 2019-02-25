To say that Sony's mobile business hasn't fared well in recent years would be an understatement, but the company is looking to turn things around with its latest flagship, the Xperia 1.
The device is the first in the world to feature a 21:9 4K OLED display, with Sony borrowing the same X1 image processing engine that it uses on its Bravia TVs. The 6.5-inch CinemaWide display has HDR with 10-bit tonal gradation and support for ITU-R BT.2020 as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65 wide gamut colors.
Under the hood, you'll find Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 platform, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options as well as a MicroSD card slot. There's a dedicated gaming mode that prioritises resources during gaming sessions, and the 3300mAh battery has Smart Stamina and Sony's slow overnight charging mode that increases battery longevity. Elsewhere, you have Gorilla Glass 6 coating on the screen, 8MP front shooter, IP68 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, a fingerprint reader on the side, and Dolby Atmos audio.
Where the Xperia 1 truly stands out is the camera, with the phone featuring three 12MP cameras at the back — a primary lens joined by a wide-angle shooter and a zoom lens. Sony says it leveraged technology from its α series of interchangeable lens cameras to bring the world's first Eye AF (auto focus) tech to a phone. The f/1.6 lens backed by large 1.4μm pixels are designed to deliver great shots in low-light conditions, and Sony is debuting a Cinema Pro feature that lets you take videos with a natural cinematic tone.
Sony has also rolled out the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, with both models aimed at the value tier. The Xperia 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 630, and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 6-inch FHD+ 21:9 display with Gorilla Glass 5, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, 8MP front shooter, and a 2870mAh battery.
The Xperia 10 Plus, meanwhile, features the Snapdragon 636 and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 21:9 display along with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP + 8MP cameras, 8MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. All three phones feature Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The Xperia 10 will be available for $350 while the Xperia 10 Plus will debut at $430.
The Xperia 1 will be debuting in the U.S. and global markets later in the year, and while there's no word on official pricing, the device is likely to cost in the vicinity of $1,000.