To say that Sony's mobile business hasn't fared well in recent years would be an understatement, but the company is looking to turn things around with its latest flagship, the Xperia 1.

The device is the first in the world to feature a 21:9 4K OLED display, with Sony borrowing the same X1 image processing engine that it uses on its Bravia TVs. The 6.5-inch CinemaWide display has HDR with 10-bit tonal gradation and support for ITU-R BT.2020 as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65 wide gamut colors.

Under the hood, you'll find Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 platform, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options as well as a MicroSD card slot. There's a dedicated gaming mode that prioritises resources during gaming sessions, and the 3300mAh battery has Smart Stamina and Sony's slow overnight charging mode that increases battery longevity. Elsewhere, you have Gorilla Glass 6 coating on the screen, 8MP front shooter, IP68 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, a fingerprint reader on the side, and Dolby Atmos audio.