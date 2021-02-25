According to a report from VGC, Sony is winding down internal game development at Japan Studio, the oldest first-party studio at Sony Worldwide Studios. The "vast majority" of the developers at the studio have reportedly been let go, though Asobi Team, the developers of the Astrobot games, will continue to function as normal.

Several key veterans from the studio left earlier in 2021 to begin Bokeh Game Studio, a new team working on a multiplatform horror game. It's not clear if this downsizing also extends to the external development team, which has partnered on titles like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake, which is widely considered one of the best PS5 games available.

Per VGC, this shift is because Japan Studio has not been profitable enough over the past few years, with the studio wanting to produce games locally for a Japanese audience while Sony wanted bigger games like its other first-party teams create.

Some of the other games that Japan Studio developed or supported development of in its history include the Siren franchise, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian, the Gravity Rush games, Bloodborne and more.