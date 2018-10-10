After years of asking for such a feature, Sony has announced that players will soon be able to change their PlayStation Network IDs. This feature has been a long time coming, and according to the company, it's not without some growing pains.

When you change your online ID, you will be given the option to also display your old one along with your new ID so that your friends will be able to recognize you. Whether you decide to display your old ID or not, you will not be able to reverse the decision after completing the PSN ID change process.

How this will work when displaying your ID in multiplayer games is a bit more limited. Sony states that this feature will be compatible with games published after April 1, 2018, and only some of the most-played PS4 games before this date.