Summertime is no time for over-ear headphones (as the sweat smears on my QC-35 earpads will attest). So when Sony asked me to review its new truly wireless WF-SP700N earbuds, the timing was perfect. Despite their unimaginative branding, these are actually good sport earbuds, with an acoustic noise canceling feature that's a rarity in wearables this small. The WF-SP700N also gives you the option to disable that ANC to allow external sound though, keeping you from getting surprised by a cyclist on your morning jog.

Unfortunately, these buds also make some pretty big compromises – from aesthetics to battery life to the bulky case that comes alongside them. Are they a good fit for you? Join me for the MrMobile WF-SP700N review – and if you decide you're more of an over-ear listener after all, don't miss my MDR-1000X review from a while back!