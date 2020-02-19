A new patent filed by Sony might give us a bit of insight into the next PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset. This patent shows diagrams for a "Controller Device" to be worn on the hand, with multiple sensors. It's a serious step up from the PlayStation Move controllers currently used for PSVR. It's also quite similar to the design seen in the Valve Index. You can take a look at some of the patent images below.

While Sony has previously confirmed that the next headset will not launch in 2020 alongside the PlayStation 5, whenever it does launch, we can expect it to be a hefty technological leap, including an increase in field-of-view. A previously filed patent shows a wireless headset, that would pair with the more advanced controller designs seen in this new patent.

The PSVR is also confirmed to be compatible with the PlayStation 5, so you won't be waiting on a new headset to arrive to enjoy VR games. At CES 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the PSVR has sold over 5 million units. While it's a good milestone, the PlayStation 4 has sold over 106 million units. PSVR will also not be getting Half-Life: Alyx, though that could change in the future. With the recent closure of Manchester Studio, a team built in 2015 specifically for PSVR, it'll be interesting to see the approach PlayStation takes with VR moving forward.