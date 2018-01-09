Sony's new truly wireless sports earbuds will have Google Assistant. Eventually.

Google Assistant headphones will be coming thick and fast throughout 2018 it seems and Sony is also jumping aboard with the WF-SP700N truly wireless earbuds.

Sony has thrown a number of "world's first" buzzwords out there, but the key thing to know is that these have no cables at all, are splash-resistant with an IPX4 rating so you can go outdoors and do exercise things, and have digital noise cancellation.

They're not the most attractive looking things but Sony says the shape of the earbuds is to fit snugly in your ears, though there is also a choice of four colors to suit your tastes. Pairing should be pretty simple, too, utilizing NFC to instigate your wireless connection.

There's also a companion app that will let you tweak some of the audio settings, but its the Google Assistant integration that's interesting us the most. Sony says this will be delivered through an update, so don't expect it if you're getting them when they're first released. But eventually, you'll have access to it in your ears.

In the U.S. you should be able to pick these up for $180, though they're not scheduled to go on sale until June.