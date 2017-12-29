Spoiler alert – it has a big screen.

A lot of midrange handsets were released in 2017, but for those that love big displays above all else, one of your best options was the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra. The XA1 Ultra launched this past spring with reasonable specifications, but its biggest draw was definitely its 6-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD display.

Now, according to Malaysia's SIRIM product certification system, it would appear that Sony is working on a successor. The phone is referred to as the Xperia XA2 Ultra, and it features the model number H4233. Not much else can be seen aside from this, but something worth mentioning is that this is the same model number that appeared on a GFXBench benchmark in September.

According to that benchmark, the XA2 Ultra will come equipped with another 6-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. Also expected is a 21MP rear camera, 15MP front-facing camera, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

These specs should be taken with a grain of salt, but seeing as how we'll likely get an official announcement during Mobile World Congress this coming February, we won't have to wait too much longer before the XA2 Ultra's unveiling.

