Mid-range and entry-level phones are left to Sony's discretion, however.
When buying a new Android phone, one of the things to keep in mind is how fast or slow certain manufacturers release software updates for existing hardware. Google's Pixel line is the current go-to if you want the fastest updates possible, whereas companies like Samsung can be agonizingly slow in this regard.
Sony's always done a pretty good job at pushing out software updates in a speedy manner, but it's never had an official statement on where it stands on this. However, this has now changed with the recently spotted Sony Mobile Android Upgrade Policy.
According to Sony:
We aim to support all premium range devices with the latest Android updates for two years after the device has launched. We may choose not to upgrade a mid-range or entry-level device if testing does not meet our exacting standards and we feel the hardware isn't capable of delivering a stable user experience.
It's often the norm in this industry that flagship phones will receive software updates longer than cheaper ones, so Sony's stance here isn't all that surprising. I'd prefer the company to be more specific about updates for mid and entry-level phones rather than telling people to just wait and see, but even so, this is better than nothing.
If you plan on getting a new Android handset this year, does Sony's stance on software updates sway your decision one way or the other? Let me know down in that comments section.
Reader comments
Sony confirms its flagship phones receive two years of software updates
I figured as much for the entry level, because that is what it is really. I give them props.
Every manufacturer has made some sort of 2 year "promise".
None have ever come through.
They haven’t? Because my experience has been different
Read: BlackBerry.
Sells phone with a 24-month promise, delays updates till past the 24-month mark, final update is 1 month before the 24-month mark, never delivered upgrades (sorry but I don't consider launching with an outdated, unfinished and unstable copy of Lollipop and then providing an "upgrade" to Marshmallow an upgrade), and then pat themselves on a the back for a "job well done" in a blog, and actually have the balls to tell you to go buy another of their phones.
Sony's update history is one of the better one on the industry, they just never stated anything about it. Maybe they thought that some people doesn't know about it so they put out an official statement.
There's also the end of their fingerprint fiasco in the US and this maybe the start of a bigger push there.
hmm... but what its a premiun and mid tier for sony
GEEZUS Apple just murders Android with updates.
Well, possibly except the pixel.
Also, on android you want updates and might not get them. On iOS you get updates and don't want them because they make your phone worse.
True, but the updates always leave features missing from older hardware anyway.