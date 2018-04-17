The Sonos One is already a good-looking speaker, but it'll soon get a welcome jolt of color thanks to a new partnership with Danish design brand HAY.
This coming September, Sonos will launch the HAY Sonos One Limited Edition Collection with new red, yellow, and green models. The colors were taken directly from HAY's 2018 design palette, and although they won't be available to purchase, HAY will also be showing off the Sonos One in pink and gray during the Milan for Design Week.
Commenting on the Sonos One's new looks, HAY's Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mette Hay, says –
Color is one of the most important tools in the design process, and it was very important we didn't just create a color scale that looked beautiful. Colors can hide completely and disappear or provide contrast.
If you're interested in picking up one a HAY Sonos One for yourself, they'll be available at Sonos's website, flagship stores in New York City, London, and Berlin, and the HAY House in Copenhagen. Pricing is set at $229, making it $30 more expensive than the regular Sonos One.