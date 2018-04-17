The Sonos One is already a good-looking speaker, but it'll soon get a welcome jolt of color thanks to a new partnership with Danish design brand HAY.

This coming September, Sonos will launch the HAY Sonos One Limited Edition Collection with new red, yellow, and green models. The colors were taken directly from HAY's 2018 design palette, and although they won't be available to purchase, HAY will also be showing off the Sonos One in pink and gray during the Milan for Design Week.

Commenting on the Sonos One's new looks, HAY's Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mette Hay, says –