After launching in the U.S., UK, and Germany, the Sonos One in Canada is getting a free software update for built-in Alexa voice controls.

Sonos has quickly risen up as one of the leaders in the smart speaker market, and today, its customers in Canada are getting a nice treat.

Like we've seen in the above countries, Alexa takes the already great Sonos One and makes it even better. With the addition of Alexa, you can use your voice to control your favorite songs, check the weather, control smart home gadgets, and plenty more.

You'll find full Alexa support for Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn, but you can still use basic voice controls for pause, skip, volume up/down, and asking your Sonos One what's playing for any of the other services it supports (such as Google Play Music and Apple Music).

Alexa on the Sonos One in Canada currently supports English, and if you don't have the speaker yet, you can buy it in black and white for $249 CAD.

