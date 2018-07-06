Sonos will be traded on Nasdaq as SONO and plans on raising as much as $100 million leading up to its IPO (initial public offering). However, as noted by MarketWatch, "that amount was estimated as a placeholder amount."

As for Sonos's performance, things are looking good for the company. There was a total net loss reported of $14.2 million for its fiscal year in 2017, but that's down considerably compared to a net loss of $38.2 million for its fiscal 2016 year. Going back all the way to 2015, Sonos saw a loss of $68.8 million.

Moving over to revenue, Sonos has generated an impressive $992.5 million for its fiscal 2017 year which is up quite a bit from the $901.3 million and $843.5 million it saw in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

As for when Sonos will go public, MarketWatch once again notes that: