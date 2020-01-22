Sonos has announced that it will end software support for several of its oldest products as of May 2020.

In a press release the company stated:

Since launching our first products, technology has advanced at an exponential rate; from streaming services and voice assistants to wireless networking and Bluetooth capabilities. Through all of this transformation, we have continued delivering new features via software updates. We're extremely proud of the fact that we build products that last a long time, and that listeners continue to enjoy them. In fact, 92% of the products we've ever shipped are still in use today. That is unheard of in the world of consumer electronics. However, we've now come to a point where some of the oldest products have been stretched to their technical limits in terms of memory and processing power. This coming May, these legacy products—our original Zone Players, Connect, and Connect:Amp (launched in 2006; includes versions sold until 2015), first-generation Play:5 (launched 2009), CR200 (launched 2009), and Bridge (launched 2007)—will no longer receive software updates or new features.

Now, of course, the speakers won't stop working right away, but Sonos does warn that eventually services and overall functionality will "eventually be disrupted", especially as partners update their own technology.

Perhaps more importantly, if you have newer devices connected to a system with any of these older devices, they too will stop receiving updates. An email issued directly to Sonos customers stated:

"Legacy products were introduced between 2005 and 2011 and, given the age of the technology, do not have enough memory or processing power to sustain future innovation. Please note that because Sonos is a system, all products operate on the same software. If modern products remain connected to legacy products after May, they also will not receive software updates and new features."

The news drew plenty of ire on Twitter from disgruntled users, many of whom urged those affected to get in touch with CEO Patrick Spence directly.

I sent an email to @Patrick_Spence as well. I have been a long time user & am beyond disappointed by this news. It is completely unacceptable & I hope he takes responsibility & changes course. @Sonos @SonosSupport — Joel Prevost (@JoelPrevost) January 21, 2020

You could choose to continue using these devices, however, there is another option...

Sonos is offering customers the chance to trade up to a new Sonos product, with a 30% credit for each legacy product you replace!

You can find a full set of instructions with regards to trading in any of these devices on Sonos' website.

If you're not sure whether your devices might be affected by this announcement, head to your sonos.com account and check the 'System' tab.