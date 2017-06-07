Sick of accidental Bixby launches? This might be a case you want.

Calling Samsung's Bixby service not fully baked is perhaps the most gracious way to put the thing that was supposed to totally change how we interact with the world around us. Bixby Vision barely works, Bixby Voice still doesn't exist yet, and the core Bixby recommendation engine really only sees the light of day when I accidentally press the dedicated Bixby button on the side of my S8.

Samsung won't let you disable the button, and it won't let you reprogram the button, so the only option left is to make a case to cover the button up entirely and forget it exists. Would you like a case like that? Kickstarter has what you need.

The case itself looks nice enough, but it's clear by the I Hate Bixby stickers and hats that are also a part of the campaign there are some deep feelings held by the creator. It's a little unnecessary to go quite that far, but a case to cover this mostly useless button until Samsung gives you a real reason to use it doesn't seem like a bad idea.

See at Kickstarter