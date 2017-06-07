Sick of accidental Bixby launches? This might be a case you want.
Calling Samsung's Bixby service not fully baked is perhaps the most gracious way to put the thing that was supposed to totally change how we interact with the world around us. Bixby Vision barely works, Bixby Voice still doesn't exist yet, and the core Bixby recommendation engine really only sees the light of day when I accidentally press the dedicated Bixby button on the side of my S8.
Samsung won't let you disable the button, and it won't let you reprogram the button, so the only option left is to make a case to cover the button up entirely and forget it exists. Would you like a case like that? Kickstarter has what you need.
The case itself looks nice enough, but it's clear by the I Hate Bixby stickers and hats that are also a part of the campaign there are some deep feelings held by the creator. It's a little unnecessary to go quite that far, but a case to cover this mostly useless button until Samsung gives you a real reason to use it doesn't seem like a bad idea.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Why isn't this called the Nixby already?
You win the internets today!
It's 9:30 and I think we already have our comment of the day.
Haha nice.
So when does Samsung pull the plug on this half-baked version of Google Assistant, realizing nobody wants it? Or can we expect a Bixby Button on EVERY Samsung phone from here on out?
It'll be out by the S9.
No it won't. They're trying to sell phones in China. No Google Assistant.
Afraid not. If you need proof, look how long S-Voice has been around.
My guess is it will be on every one of their S-Series phones for the next few years. Possibly coming down to the A series eventually. I don't think this is going away for a while.
Nice!!! I'd like a case without the button, tired of hitting it on mistake...
Why would a company release a device with a dedicated button for a feature that wasn't ready yet? Why didn't Samsung take every penny they spent on Bixby and dump it into developing and getting the fingerprint scanner under the glass?
They released it with a button for an unfinished service because the hardware has to be finalized long before the software is. And they spent time and money developing Bixby because once Bixby is finally ready for prime time (and assuming they can get people to actually use it), Bixby will be much more useful and profitable to Samsung itself than pretty much any other feature will be.
Wouldn't have helped, there are some things that can't be accomplished by simply throwing large amounts of money at them.
Companies make mistakes. The free market provides solutions.
So my Bixby remapping app still works fine for me, is that because the app makers found a permanent way to make it work or is it just because I'm missing an update?
Good for Kickstarter!
If I had an S8, I'd probably consider this as I really honestly do not care for Bixby at all.
You could just disable the bixby button with package Disabler pro. No Root required. Instructions here:
https://forums.androidcentral.com/samsung-galaxy-s8-and-s8-plus/791830-s...
Exactly what I was gonna post. Disable and forget.
But according to Mr Mobile, the S8 is "more advanced" than the U11. So advanced, cases are made to cover it's advanced buttons.