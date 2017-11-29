This is one of the few times we recommend not updating your phone to the latest software.

There's a large abundance of budget, unlocked smartphones to choose from these days, and one company that's leading this charge is BLU. BLU releases heaps of phones each year on Amazon ranging in price from as little as $50 up to around $250, and one of its handsets, the Life One X2, is currently causing a lot of headaches for many of its users.

BLU recently pushed out a software update for the Life One X2, but after users download and install it, they're presented with an unfamiliar screen in which they're asked for a password that they don't have.

Reports of this issue can be found on Amazon, Reddit, and iFixit, and based on what we're seeing, it appears to be quite widespread.

Some users report that factory resetting the phone resolves the issue, whereas others indicate that removing a microSD card from the phone randomly bypasses the password screen for whatever reason. You can try punching in random passwords if you'd like, but as one user notes, doing this too many times will result in the phone being completely wiped.

BLU has yet to address what exactly is going on, and seeing as how the company has already developed a somewhat shady reputation, we certainly hope this gets resolved ASAP.

