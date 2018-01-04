The feature that Stories deserves.

Over the past couple years, it seems like everyone is trying their hand at their own 'Stories' feature. After Snapchat launched Stories in 2013, we've seen Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and even Skype try to get in on the action as well. Now, Instagram has confirmed to be testing a new feature with users in Brazil that allows them to share their Instagram Stories on WhatsApp with just a couple taps.

Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing this feature out with select users, and the implementation looks very sleek. According to screenshots that were shared by a local blog in Brazil, tapping the "Your Story" button in Instagram will show the WhatsApp icon with an option to add your account details so you can share any Instagram Stories posts directly to WhatsApp Status. When this is done, any posts you share from Instagram to WhatsApp will show a small Instagram logo in the bottom right corner.

Speaking to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Instagram said:

We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you.

Stories on social networking apps have proven to be extremely popular, but one of the issues that I've always had with them is the fact that you need to pick and choose which app you'd like to share your moments on. We definitely won't see any option of sharing Instagram Stories to Snapchat anytime soon, but if Instagram chooses to keep developing this new feature, we could one day have the option of sharing stories on Instagram to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger at the same time.

