Certain Pixel owners are being asked to downgrade their phone's software.

The Android 8.0 Oreo announcement came and went a few weeks ago, and the Pixel phones began recieving the over-the-air update. However, it looks like some users are running into a new problem: their phones are asking to be updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

9to5Google reports that several users on Google+ and Google's Product Forums have noted that they received the "update" notification. Fortunately, it seems like a reboot fixes the problem and makes the notification disappear. Users noted that when they rebooted, the devices were running the September 2017 security patch, so it appears this was just a mislabeled OTA file.

In other news, the September security patch is currently rolling out to Pixel users, which is a bit later than what we reported a few days ago.

