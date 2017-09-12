Certain Pixel owners are being asked to downgrade their phone's software.
The Android 8.0 Oreo announcement came and went a few weeks ago, and the Pixel phones began recieving the over-the-air update. However, it looks like some users are running into a new problem: their phones are asking to be updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat.
9to5Google reports that several users on Google+ and Google's Product Forums have noted that they received the "update" notification. Fortunately, it seems like a reboot fixes the problem and makes the notification disappear. Users noted that when they rebooted, the devices were running the September 2017 security patch, so it appears this was just a mislabeled OTA file.
In other news, the September security patch is currently rolling out to Pixel users, which is a bit later than what we reported a few days ago.
Have you gotten the mislabeled OTA update? Let us know down below!
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Pixel owners on Oreo receiving September patch disguised as downgrade to Nougat
Was wondering why my Nexus 6P didn't get the September Security Patch. Could be the reason that it's only available to those on 7.1.2 or below.
So although ZERO pixel owners actually got downgraded to Nougat from Oreo, your headline reads as "Pixel owners on Oreo receiving September patch disguised as downgrade to Nougat"?
Do better!
You should do better when trying to comprehend English. The title is accurate as written.
I agree, poorly or deceptively worded
Weird. I got a update Pumpkin.
Pumpkin Spice?! I mean, tis the season.
Like and update to pumpkin? Or you got a pumpkin that updates things? Lol
I definitely got that notification after downloading OTA security patch, but before rebooting. Scratched my head for a bit