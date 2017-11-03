The complaints don't stop.

Every smartphone, even flagship ones, can be susceptible to bugs, quality control issues, hardware malfunctions, you name it. Criticism regarding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has been considerably harsh over the past couple of weeks, some of it being wholly justified and others teetering on the edge of a witch-hunt.

One of our forum users recently created a thread to report that they were having troubles with the Bluetooth connectivity on their Pixel 2, and shortly after this, a number of other members chimed in with similar complaints.

Here's what's been reported so far.

husslord 10-29-2017 10:38 AM “ I came from an iPhone transferred my music over... Have used Android phones many times set Player Pro back up and in my car I get nothing. When I tried Google music nothing, but here is the thing. When I listen to podcasts on Google music or used Spotify it worked....what am I doing wrong? Thanks! Reply

BBook1999 10-30-2017 02:07 AM “ I'm having a similar issue. I can play my transferred music on the Pixel 2 through the phone speakers using Google Play Music. But once I connect my phone to bluetooth (either my Bose speaker or my car), I hear nothing. The phone display tells me the song is still playing, but no sound from anywhere - phone speakers or Bluetooth device. But if I stream music via Deezer and connect to either my... Reply

NOLATechy 11-01-2017 05:58 PM “ Okay All - sorry to say I am having to return my Google Pixel 2 XL! I've had an issue with the original Pixel XL for months trying to get it to stay connected to my Honda Accord. I've sent in bug reports to Google's Tier 3 tech support to help them find the fix. To date, no fix, so I decided to try the Pixel 2 XL (different manufacturer) in hopes it would work. NOPE! Same exact Bluetooth... Reply

PixelatedReality 11-02-2017 07:01 PM “ I have a 2014 Camry. Paired Pixel 2 just fine, but track information would not show, steering wheel controls would work about 30% of the time and then after a few presses, everything would lock up and I would have to disable/enable bluetooth to get this to work again. Sometimes I would not be able to start playback at all. Tried safe mode, reset all BT connections on the car - no difference.... Reply

If you own a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, we'd like to know – Are you experiencing any Bluetooth issues with your device?

