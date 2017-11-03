The complaints don't stop.
Every smartphone, even flagship ones, can be susceptible to bugs, quality control issues, hardware malfunctions, you name it. Criticism regarding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has been considerably harsh over the past couple of weeks, some of it being wholly justified and others teetering on the edge of a witch-hunt.
One of our forum users recently created a thread to report that they were having troubles with the Bluetooth connectivity on their Pixel 2, and shortly after this, a number of other members chimed in with similar complaints.
Here's what's been reported so far.
husslord10-29-2017 10:38 AM“
I came from an iPhone transferred my music over... Have used Android phones many times set Player Pro back up and in my car I get nothing. When I tried Google music nothing, but here is the thing. When I listen to podcasts on Google music or used Spotify it worked....what am I doing wrong? Thanks!Reply
BBook199910-30-2017 02:07 AM“
I'm having a similar issue. I can play my transferred music on the Pixel 2 through the phone speakers using Google Play Music. But once I connect my phone to bluetooth (either my Bose speaker or my car), I hear nothing. The phone display tells me the song is still playing, but no sound from anywhere - phone speakers or Bluetooth device. But if I stream music via Deezer and connect to either my...Reply
NOLATechy11-01-2017 05:58 PM“
Okay All - sorry to say I am having to return my Google Pixel 2 XL! I've had an issue with the original Pixel XL for months trying to get it to stay connected to my Honda Accord. I've sent in bug reports to Google's Tier 3 tech support to help them find the fix. To date, no fix, so I decided to try the Pixel 2 XL (different manufacturer) in hopes it would work. NOPE! Same exact Bluetooth...Reply
PixelatedReality11-02-2017 07:01 PM“
I have a 2014 Camry. Paired Pixel 2 just fine, but track information would not show, steering wheel controls would work about 30% of the time and then after a few presses, everything would lock up and I would have to disable/enable bluetooth to get this to work again. Sometimes I would not be able to start playback at all. Tried safe mode, reset all BT connections on the car - no difference....Reply
If you own a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, we'd like to know – Are you experiencing any Bluetooth issues with your device?
Enough
Yeah I didn't wanna say it but I am having problems with my pixel 2 connecting to another device after it has been connected to my truck or my headphones. Especially my Bose speaker which connects to my iPad and other devices quickly without any problems. At this point ive gotta believe it's a software issue . I've also had the problem that's spoken of in the article a few times in my truck and on my Bose speaker..
Been using Pixel 2 XL since release on my 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Android Auto. Initially, I had an issue where, after plugging in the phone, Android Auto wouldn't start and I had to use the phone's screen to control standard media over Bluetooth. I rebooted the phone and haven't had the issue since. Connection with earbuds and speakers has been without hiccups as well. So far so good!
I connected to my Bluetooth speaker it would play for a little then disconnect and reconnect all on its own.
Have they tried going into Developer Settings and try disabling "Disable Absolute Volume?"
I know a few people with other devices (Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5) who had some odd Bluetooth issues until they disabled this.
Bluetooth is clearly a reliable standard, ready to replace the 3.5mm jack.
I'm not gonna troll you Pixel snobs over BT issues because I'm having issues with the Note 8 as well.
Been having Android Auto issues mostly. Sometimes it connects fine, sometimes not. Been too lazy to report it. A quick reset fixes the issue
I have been experiencing the BT connection issues in my 2017 Impreza since the Oreo Update on my Pixel XL. I have sent in reports, Factory Reset, but still no resolution. Starting to wonder if this is an issue in the OS version since other mfg phones on 8.0 are also having the issue.
I must be lucky. I have no bluetooth issues with my Pixel 2 - I have 6 devices paired including my car. Not even a tiny glitch. There again I had no issues with my original Pixel or my Galaxy S6, S7, S8 or Nexus 5.