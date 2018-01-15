A friendly reminder to always keep track of what's going on with your card.

Over this past weekend, some OnePlus customers reported that they'd discovered unauthorized activity on credit cards that had been used to purchase items from OnePlus's website (oneplus.net). Stolen credit card info is never fun, but OnePlus was quick to issue an official response on its forums to address what's going on.

First and foremost, reports of unusual card activity post-purchase from OnePlus have come from those that added their credit/debit card directly to OnePlus's site rather than making a payment through PayPal.

Credit card information is sent to OnePlus's unnamed payment processor through an encrypted connection rather than saved on the company's site itself, and even if you used the site's "save this card for future transactions" feature, you shouldn't have too much to worry about. All this does is save a handful of digits of your card's number and a random set of symbols (AKA a "token") to OnePlus's payment processor, and OnePlus has no way to decrypt this information and access your full card info.

OnePlus says that it's actively investigating the issue and talking with all of those that have been affected to get to the bottom of what went wrong. If you notice any unusual activity on your credit or debit card, OnePlus recommends contacting your bank/card issuer directly before doing anything else.

While we're happy to see that OnePlus was so quick to address this matter publically, we'd like to hear from you – does this affect your decision to make future purchases from the company? Let us know in the comments below.

