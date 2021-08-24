A strange bug is causing the OnePlus Media Storage app on some OnePlus 9 Pro phones to use up over 100GB of storage space. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, who was one of the users affected by the issue, claimed that his phone started lagging and became unresponsive after the phone's 256GB of internal storage was almost entirely filled up.

After some digging, Artem found that the OnePlus Media Storage app was using a whopping 126GB of data, and the "Clear storage" button was greyed out. A few other OnePlus 9 Pro users have also reported that the app is using more than 100GB of data on their device.

Now this is a head-scratched. I've finally come close to filling up the 256GB storage on my @oneplus 9 Pro.



So I ran the usual Google Photos cleanup which said it'd remove over 100GB of data.



But after it was done, I'm still close to full. What gives? pic.twitter.com/fmxdiRoQLU — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 21, 2021

In addition to Reddit, the issue has been reported on OnePlus' Community forums as well. Going by the number of replies on both platforms, however, it looks like this isn't a widespread issue.

Weirdly, it appears OnePlus' best Android phone is the only one that is affected by this bug. Owners of other OnePlus phones such as the vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R haven't reported anything similar. OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the bug, although we do hope that the company will implement a fix in an upcoming software update.

Fortunately, a temporary fix is available. To redeem the storage space, you'll have to open the OnePlus Gallery app and empty the trash folder under the Collections tab. Depending on the amount of storage that has been used up by the app, it could take a few minutes for the process to complete. Until the issue is fixed, you may have to manually clear the trash folder every few days to ensure your storage space isn't used up unnecessarily by the Media Storage app.