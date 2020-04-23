A few owners of the Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra started reporting a weird display green tint issue earlier this month, after installing the April 2020 security update on their phones. An update to fix the issue started rolling out yesterday and is expected to become widely available by the end of this month.

While Samsung seems to have fixed the green tint issue affecting some Galaxy S20 Ultra units, OnePlus 8 Pro owners have now started reporting a similar green glow. According to some owners on the OnePlus Community forums, the green tint appears on the screen only when the refresh rate is set at 120Hz, and the brightness is lowered.

OnePlus hasn't acknowledged the issue yet, so it isn't clear if the company is planning to release a software update to fix the issue. When contacted by a OnePlus 8 Pro owner regarding the issue, the company replied saying a slight display discoloration may occur due to the properties of the AMOLED display and does not affect daily usage in any way. Some owners claim that the issue can be fixed by turning on the DC Dimming feature, but doing so results in "black crush." For many, "black crush" could be even more annoying than a green tint, as it can completely ruin the viewing experience.

The standard OnePlus 8, which has a 90Hz panel, doesn't appear to suffer from the same issues.