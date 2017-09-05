Some Galaxy Note 8 owners have already received their devices.
Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 went live last week, with an official shipment date of September 15. However, it seems that shipment date is just a formality: some of our forums users have already received their pre-ordered devices.
Our forum users are reporting receiving their devices as early as September 5, 10 days before the device is even supposed to ship. Users who purchased the device from AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon and directly from Samsung have all reported their devices have either begun shipping or already arrived.
TechnologyTwitt09-05-2017 05:46 PM“
Ordered 8/26 Midnight Black (I'm in NJ). Received text with FedEx overnight tracking #. As of 5:38 my time, it left the FedEx Facility in Fort Worth Texas. It's scheduled to arrive by 8pm tomorrow.Reply
Carlo Villa09-05-2017 10:34 AM“
I JUST GOT IT......MY NOTE8 and Hurricane Irma !!! I was nice enough to give the FedEx man a bottle of water https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20170905/3afd1432f75c07c81252f89bfa96c527.jpgReply
The Galaxy Note 8 adds a second camera and the classic S Pen to Samsung's 2017 baseline introduced with the Galaxy S8+. Samsung has received criticism that the Note 8 didn't do enough to differentiate from the S8 series, but the device is clearly good enough for users to buy — and now receive — the device.
Has your Galaxy Note 8 pre-order shipped? Let us know down below!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5: Which should you buy?
- Which Galaxy Note 8 color should you buy?
- All Galaxy Note 8 news
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Some people are already receiving their Note 8 pre-orders
Just received shipping confirmation from Best buy. Will be delivered tomorrow via UPS
I received mine today
Received shipping confirmation from best buy. Be here tomorrow they say!
received my tracking number from AT&T says it was in TN
Yup got tracking number today and another email a bit later saying it will be here tomorrow!
I pre ordered at a Best buy store , I think people that pre-ordered in person have to wait till the 15th
Was told today that if you ordered in Best Buy, you have to wait until the 15th.
Got mine today!!!
I'm on Sprint.
I have a tracking number from Best Buy. Phone should be here tomorrow.
Not yet, but no rush here....
I already saw a device in hand sold on swappa.
Lucky ducks.
Stupid carriers finally shipping things super early the first time I don't preorder.
Gah.
Got mine today! Just got done setting up all my apps, files and contacts!! Finally able to use it.
There is a response on the T-Mobile posts that says they are working at getting them shipped by today (the 5th)
Tmobile send me a tracking number last week, but no delivery date yet!
In transit and due to be delivered by end of day tomorrow! 🤗🤗
Best Buy sent shipping confirmation today for my Orchard Grey on Verizon. UPS tracking update states it willbe delivered Thursday.
Got mine at 230 today. Vzw, note 8 in orchard grey. Love it. Love it. I am leaving my 2 year old note 5 for this beast. I didn't think there was anything wrong with my note 5 until I used the 8. The experience is a smooth as butter.... Crazy silky goodness... The screen is unbelievable. When you get yours, put it into entertainment mode then watch some stranger things on Netflix. The screen and the picture is like nothing I have seen on a smart phone. It will take a bit to get used to the height. It's easy to hold, but likely 2 hand operation... Speaker is meh.
Trading in my note 5 for $20/mo credit, so at $20/month for a new phone is great!
Thanks vzw!
No T-Mobile phones have shipped
Mine has. due here tomorrow.
Ordered directly from Samsung to take advantage of the trade-in value for note 7 owners. Got my tracking # on Sunday, no movement/updates since... Congrats to those who went thru their carriers though
Same here from Samsung...just says no tracking available.
Same.
I ordered directly from Samsung on the 26th and nothing, no shipping no nothing. I called Samsung on a unrelated matter a figured I would ask about the early shipments and they told me that I should receive it by the 7th and should be receiving a notice soon. I, however, remain skeptical on that but am still waiting.
Samsung told me that UPS is doing site maintenance and that is why shipping info is not showing up. I am able to track something I ordered from Amazon, tho. I called UPS and they told me there is NOT maintenance going on and the missing tracking info is NOT due to a glitch. They said UPS has not received the package yet. Samsung LIED to me. Samsung told me my order would be delivered on September 7th. I hope that isn't a lie as well.
Received mine today and absolutely love it!
Got mine today from Sprint
Seems that T-mobile has let us down this time around...Got a tracking number last week with overnight shipping and no movement since then.
Check again
Mine shipped with tmo. Here tomorrow
Got mine today ordered the orchard grey on Wednesday
I just got mine today! Finally back to my Note)
Hoping mine comes 10 days earlier in Australia too...
Who did you preorder through? I ordered through optus the second it was up on the site I really hope it comes before the 22nd
Got mines already not liking it way too much bloatware then eventually it will start to get very laggy will return and get the Pixel2
Yeah right. Go sit down
Okay let me guess you are a Sammy boy that explains it all
Tmobile is the bomb.com , got confirmation that the Note 8 will be delivered tomorrow!!!!
Typing this on my Note 8! Thank you Verizon.
Received mine today as well. Really liking it so far!
pre ordered from best buy on aug. 30th and nothing yet. Waiting for sprint note 8 in black.
I jumped shipped after the Note 4, now I'm back. I'm waiting for my confirmation email, via Best Buy.
Mine got the tracking from T-Mo last week and my unlocked Samsung one over the weekend... yet both tracking numbers show as 'label created' but not shipped :( Not that it matters as I'm not home until next week haha but still sucks to know it's ready and it's not there yet.
Does anyone know if the orchid grey note 8 is the one shipping? TMo said that the orchid grey is shipping from the 5th, and the black the 8th...
Good- find the bugs quickly so I can make my upgrade decision by the time I get back from vacay.