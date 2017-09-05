Some Galaxy Note 8 owners have already received their devices.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 went live last week, with an official shipment date of September 15. However, it seems that shipment date is just a formality: some of our forums users have already received their pre-ordered devices.

Our forum users are reporting receiving their devices as early as September 5, 10 days before the device is even supposed to ship. Users who purchased the device from AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon and directly from Samsung have all reported their devices have either begun shipping or already arrived.

TechnologyTwitt 09-05-2017 05:46 PM “ Ordered 8/26 Midnight Black (I'm in NJ). Received text with FedEx overnight tracking #. As of 5:38 my time, it left the FedEx Facility in Fort Worth Texas. It's scheduled to arrive by 8pm tomorrow. Reply

Carlo Villa 09-05-2017 10:34 AM “ I JUST GOT IT......MY NOTE8 and Hurricane Irma !!! I was nice enough to give the FedEx man a bottle of water https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20170905/3afd1432f75c07c81252f89bfa96c527.jpg Reply

The Galaxy Note 8 adds a second camera and the classic S Pen to Samsung's 2017 baseline introduced with the Galaxy S8+. Samsung has received criticism that the Note 8 didn't do enough to differentiate from the S8 series, but the device is clearly good enough for users to buy — and now receive — the device.

Has your Galaxy Note 8 pre-order shipped? Let us know down below!