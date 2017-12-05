This is…unexpected.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is currently the best way to experience Android TV. Support for 4K HDR content allows your movies and TV shows to look as good as possible, and access to the NVIDIA Games channel turns the streaming box into a decent little gaming system.

There's already a solid selection of Android games, ports of select PlayStation and Xbox titles, and even the ability to stream games from your Steam library if you have the proper computer hardware. Now, according to a report from Nintendo Wire, the Shield TV will soon pick up certain Wii titles.

Daniel Ahmed recently shared a trailer on Twitter for the Shield TV in China, and sure enough, it highlights games such as Super Mario Bros Wii, Super Mario Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princes, and Punch Out!!. In addition to these, Metroid Prime is also expected to make an appearance soon.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, all of these games will be playable in a resolution of 1080p Full HD – quite the jump from the Wii's output of 480p.

Unfortunately, as the story goes, there's currently no reported plans of bringing any of these titles outside of China. I'm sure there are plenty of NVIDIA Shield TV owners in other parts of the world that would love to play through most all of these, so we'll have to wait and see if any other countries are graced with an expanded release.