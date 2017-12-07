Available first on mobile with Mark Wahlberg, Gina Rodriguez, Seth MacFarlane, and others.

Google's always testing out new features here and there for making its many services as great as can be, and the latest one has to do with its bread and butter, Google Search. In a blog post that was published on December 7, Product Manager Rami Banna announced that some searches on Google will now showcase selfie videos from your favorite celebrities.

This is something that's launching first on mobile, and when asking something such as "Can Will Ferrell really play the drums?", you'll see a video that you can play in which Will Ferrell answers that question directly through a selfie video. This is something that seems to have come completely out of left field, but after messing around with it for a couple minutes, it's actually kind of fun.

You can pause a video once it starts by tapping on your screen, and swiping through the cards near the bottom or letting the video finish playing will take you to the next question.

Celebrities that you'll find video responses from include Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, Jonathan Yeo and Dominique Ansel.

The video responses don't show up when asking questions via Google Assistant, but they work fine when searching through the main Google app.

