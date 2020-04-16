What you need to know
- Owners of the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra are reporting seeing an annoying green hue on the display.
- The April 2020 patch seemingly introduced the issue.
- It tends to occur when the screen is set at both a high refresh rate and a low brightness level.
If concerns about its performance, power efficiency, overheating and autofocus issues weren't enough to cement its status as an 'inferior' product, Samsung's homemade SoC has another problem to deal with. Galaxy S20 Ultra owners are now reporting an unusual green tint showing up on the phone's display, and the complaints seem to be exclusive to the Exynos variant of the phone, at least so far.
According to reports on Samsung's community forums (via SamMobile), the issue occurs when device brightness is set below 30%, and the ultra-high 120Hz refresh rate is enabled. Increasing the brightness seemingly fixes the problem, in this case.
Thankfully, all indications point to a software issue, rather than a problem with the display itself, since the tint started appearing only after the April 2020 update and shows up only in certain apps. Affected apps include Samsung Pay, Camera, Calculator, Snapchat, Telegram, PUBG: Mobile, and Chrome.
This does mean that Samsung will likely be able to fix the issue by rolling out a patch in the future. However, the company has yet to officially acknowledge the issue and its support staff is merely offering run-of-the-mill troubleshooting advice to those affected, including suggestions to clear the cache of affected apps or resetting the phone. While the former has not helped users much, the latter could be a solution, as it would reset the software on the phone prior to the April 2020 update that seemingly caused the issue.
