Have some hissing with your burn-in.

The Pixel 2 XL has been under fire ever since its release for its display, and while we wait for Google to announce what it'll be doing following this controversy, the smaller Pixel 2 is now experiencing issues of its own. Rather than having screen burn-in after just days of use, some units of the Pixel 2 are exhibiting clicking and high-pitched hissing sounds as reported in Google's Pixel User Community.

One particular thread shows that over a hundred different users are afflicted with this problem, and while the Pixel 2 seems to be the main device that's affected, Android Police's Artem Russakovskii has the same problem on his Pixel 2 XL.

Google's currently advising users to start the RMA process if they have this issue.

Some users report that the hissing/clicking only occurs when the display is turned on, with another stating that there's constant beeps and clicks when on a phone call. The noise doesn't appear to be noticeable unless the Pixel 2 is right next to your ear, but even so, it's something that Google needs to fix.

Google is encouraging people to begin an RMA for their device if they're affected by hiss-gate, but in the meantime, turning off NFC appears to stop the clicking sound. Unfortunately, there's currently no way to temporarily stop the hissing.

One representative from Google said that a fix would be released in the "upcoming week", but until we get an official statement from Google itself, we wouldn't advise holding your breath for that – especially since it's still unclear as to whether this is a software or hardware issue.

I haven't noticed any hissing or clicking on my Pixel 2 XL, but if you've noticed any such issues on your Pixel 2, let us know in the comments below.