We've reached out to Alcatel for a statement, but either way, this is bad news for the company.
There are a lot of contenders in the budget Android space, and one of them is Alcatel. I've used and recommended Alcatel phones over the years, and while I've mostly been happy using gadgets from the company, a new light's been shed on a security issue that'll likely prevent me from doing so going forward.
Like a lot of phones from companies that aren't Google, Alcatel devices come with their own default gallery app that isn't Google Photos. Alcatel uploaded its gallery app to Google Play to allow for faster updates, but an update that came in around mid-November replaced this with something pretty nasty.
As Android Police notes, the real app from Alcatel is simply titled as "Gallery" and was uploaded by mie.alcatel.support. However, after that mid-November update, it was replaced by an app called "Candy Gallery -Photo Edit,Video Editor,Pic Collage" from developer Hi Art Studio. Unlike the real gallery app from Alcatel that only asks for file access permissions, this one from Hi Art Studio has access to Device ID, SMS messages, Wi-Fi connection info, your location, phone call history, and plenty more.
I reviewed the Alcatel Idol 5 back in October, and sure enough, the Candy Gallery app is installed on it.
We've reached out to Alcatel for more information about what in the heck is going on, and if you own an Alcatel phone with this installed, make sure you go to the app, hold down on it, drag it to app info, and tap on the button labeled "Disable."
It's impossible to say at this time how or why this happened, but either way, this is not a good look for Alcatel and has the potential for serious repercussions going down the road.
My idol 3 had a January update in 2018, I was a little surprised. After update the included file manager had other features included (memory boost, anti virus) a widget in the notification that cannot be removed or disabled and several games installed. Made my phone very slow and is taking up a lot of storage. Jumping back on my Sony Xperia Z Ultra , thank you Alcatel.
No confidence in your company anymore.
Well, this just single-handedly prevented me from recommending any Alcatel device to anyone, ever.
Keep on buying Chinese branded phones everyone. I'm sure they aren't doing anything nefarious.....
Alcatel is actually a French brand, although their devices are manufactured under license by TCL.
I didn't know that and I had one lol just assumed they were chinese
Nice try
Hold this L, fam...
Sent back my Alcatel.
That’s why you don’t buy Budget phones. It’s either a back door, key logger, fake messaging apps made by state sponsored attacker, or hi jacked apps.
price isn't the determining factor here, other non budget phones have had this happen too. If the company doesn't care or are greedy they will do this kind of crap
Even the big boys make budgets phones like Samsung and Huawei.
Up until 2 weeks ago I was using an Alcatel Pixi 4 6" as a holdover phone until I got a new flagship (Samsung s8 Active). Yeah Alcatel has been pusing out these cheeseball weird apps out the past 6 months that you can't delete and you sometimes can disable. Other ones I can remember were some damn stupid file manager and then some kind of stupid music manager player. All are worthless and bug ridden and security risks. And they kept pushing different ones out, really ^%$$%$^ obnoxious. Prior to the time this crap started, Alcatel was a good budget option. They can die in a fire for all I care now will never buy another.
Alcatel is made by the same company who puts out Blackberry devices now. TCL.
BlackBerry android security is a myth.
Yeah, no. TCL just handles the manufacturing and distribution of the devices. Blackberry still handles the software and customer support.
Still doesn't look very good for BlackBerry when something like this happens.
I guess so. Although its probably just the casual people who will be turned off by this, assuming they do know that Alcatel and Blackberry have the same ODM. Blackberry loyalist's trust won't be budge by this.