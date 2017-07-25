It's slightly faster.
The Google Pixel 2 might ship with revised internal hardware from Qualcomm in the form of a new processor, the Snapdragon 836. That's according to silicon rumormonger Fudzilla, which offers up the following plausible but completely unsurprising info, courtesy of its sources:
- The Pixel 2 phones will be the first to ship with Snapdragon 836
- The chip itself will supposedly be a minor revision to the 835, with a small bump to maximum clock speeds. (Base clock speeds may not increase, or only increase negligibly.)
- There'll also be some battery life improvements.
If true, this would mirror the situation of last year, when the first Pixel emerged as the first phone with Snapdragon 821 in the West — the 821 being a minor revision of the 820 chip powering many of 2016's flagships. Once again, a prominent new flagship would end up using the latest processor from Qualcomm. That's not the most unexpected thing in the world.
Silicon revisions are all well and good, and it'd certainly be a small big significant win for Google to achieve the tiny performance and battery life edge presumably offered by the new platform. But are they the most interesting thing about a phone we still know relatively little about? Probably not.
So far, only a small amount of information has leaked out, and we're still waiting for reliable details on important areas like the camera, battery capacity and other key specs.
Reader comments
Qualcomm is milking these improvements, giving us a little there and a little here every year. Can't wait until Google does their own chipset.
The Pixel is usually more about what Google adds to the software like HDR+.
"SEEMS FASTER"
Ah, that brings back memories. I'm sure WP fans know what I talking about.
Lol. Yeah I know exactly what you mean.
Sure, given the choice between SD 835 and 836, no complaints if they put the latest available SOC. But yeah not the most interesting new thing of the phone. I'm interested in the new design and also like to see how much they can improve from having the best camera in the previous gen phones.
Inb4 836 is a pocket heater.