Ever since Snapchat launched its Stories feature, we've seen endless clones from the likes of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. Stories has become the bread and butter of Snapchat for a lot of users, and according to a new report, we could soon start seeing them outside of the Snapchat app for the first time ever.

Per sources that have spoken to Cheddar, "Stories Everywhere" is a new product Snapchat is developing that'll allow Stories to be shared online and on other social networks. The idea is similar to how Twitter and YouTube allow you to embed tweets/videos on other sites, and it'd enable Snapchat's content to be shared on a much broader scale than ever before.

Snapchat is said to be developing Stories Everywhere with Rahul Chopra (former Senior Vice President and Global Head of Video at News Corp), and while Stories Everywhere is still in its early stages, it's already suspected that you'll be able to view Stories with a web player that'll ask you to also download the Snapchat app and sign up if you haven't already at some point while watching them.

This news follows just about a month after Snapchat announced the redesigned UI for its app, and with competition in the social space never letting up, big moves like this just might be what Snapchat needs in order to stay alive and well.

