Snapchat still looks mostly the same, but there are a few big changes that should make using it a lot easier.

As popular as Snapchat has become over the years, its app has been in need of a redesign for quite some time. Everything within the app technically works but trying to navigate it has always been something of a pain. That is, until now.

Snapchat's CEO hinted at a redesign of the application at the beginning of November, and today that redesign has officially been announced. Upon opening the new Snapchat app, you'll be met with the familiar screen of your camera's viewfinder. However, the pages to the left and right of it have received a major overhaul.

The page to the left of your viewfinder previously showcased direct messages with your friends in the last order that you talked with them, but Snapchat is now turning this into "the dynamic Friends page." You'll still be able to access direct messages to your friends here, but this is also where you'll now watch their public Stories.

Also, rather than displaying your friends in chronological order based on when you last talked to them, Snapchat is using its new "Best Friends algorithm." Snapchat says the algorithm will display your friends in the order that it thinks you want to talk to them, and the more you use the app, the more accurate it'll be in determining which friends should be placed at the top of your list.

As for the page to the right of the viewfinder, this is being dubbed as the "Discover" page. Since your friends' Stories are now on the new Friends page, Discover is where you'll find all of the content from creators, publishers, and other people in the Snapchat community that you're interested in. Just like the Friends page, content showcased on Discover will change and adapt over time based on your interests and what you like to watch the most.

The new Snapchat UI should be rolling out soon, and if you get confused, just remember – friends on the left, everything else on the right.

Snapchat on Android: Everything you need to know