Although it's not for me, I've got to give Snapchat credit for releasing frequent updates to its app with bug fixes, new features, and controversial UI changes. In the latest update, Snapchat's adding group video calls and the ability to tag friends in your stories.

To start a group video call, you'll need to either start a new conversation with a group of people or go to an existing one. Tapping the new video icon will initiate a live video chat with everyone that's part of the group, and everyone will get a notification once you've started the call.

You can use all of Snapchat's lenses/filters while in a call, and up to 16 people can be chatting at once. You can turn off your camera at any time if you just want to use your voice, and if you tap the phone icon from the group page, you can start an audio-only call that up to 32 people can join.

As for tagging friends in stories, Snapchat is referring to this new feature as "Mentions." When adding a new photo or video to your public story, typing "@" and then a friend's name/username will start auto-populating a section above your keyboard of recommending people to tag.

People that view your stories with tagged users can swipe up to add them as friends, and the person you tag will get a notification once you've posted a photo/video they're in.

These two features are rolling out to Snapchat now!

Download: Snapchat (free)