Too often the photos we take on our smartphones are quickly forgotten, or worse — deleted. The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Camera lets you take photos and immediately prints them out for you to keep as a momento or give away as a gift. Share your favorites with family and friends, add one to your wallet, or slide one between your phone and a transparent case so you can see it anytime you flip your device around.

Now, thanks to a sale at Amazon, you can grab the Instax Square SQ6 on sale for as low as $89. While you'll find the camera at its lowest price in the Aqua Blue colorway, more colors of this instant camera are discounted and priced just a few dollars higher. While the camera normally sells for up to $130, it's lately found around $100 on average.

Hip to be square Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Camera This innovative camera uses a square style film and auto-exposure control for a truly fantastic instant photography experience. The camera itself has a selfie mirror and also comes with three color flash filters: orange, purple, and green. $89.00 $100.00 $11 off See at Amazon

Instax has a range of Instant Cameras, but the Instax Square SQ6 marks the first Analog instant camera of the Instant Square models. While some instant cameras have rectangular film, the Instax Square produces square 1:1 photos. That means you don't have to worry about whether you're shooting in portrait or landscape mode. Just point and shoot. Plus, these photos are 1.5 times the size of instax Mini prints.

Don't forget to pick up a pack of instant film with your order. Amazon has a 20-pack of instant film for $16.99. You can purchase in smaller or larger quantities there as well.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, but you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. if you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to all the rest of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service and Prime Gaming. There's even a new page dedicated to exclusive members-only deals that everyone needs to check out.